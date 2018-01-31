Rep. Mike Conaway uninjured in Train Collision

11th District U.S. Rep. Mike Conaway speaks to business leaders in the Midland area at the annual “State of the Economy” luncheon. (KXWT/Lana Straub)

Texas representative Mike Conway was one of the republican lawmakers on board an Amtrak train this morning when it collided with a truck.

The congressman and other GOP members were heading to an annual party conference in West Virginia. The Washington Post reports the train was carrying members of both the House and Senate, but it isn’t exactly certain which members were on board at the time of the collision.

I am thankful to walk away from today’s train collision just fine- sending prayers to those injured and the family of the life lost. — Mike Conaway (@ConawayTX11) January 31, 2018

Texas representative John Culberson was also on the Amtrak train. He spoke earlier with Houston Matter. He said there were several injuries he noticed.

“We had a couple of injuries,” Culberson told Houston Matters. “The engineer on the train is injured. But sadly the driver of the truck was killed and the other man in the vehicle with him was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.”

A spokesperson for Conaway’s office says the district 11 representative is doing fine and didn’t need any immediate medical attention.