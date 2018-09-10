Repair Work Begins At Balmorhea State Park Pool

Repair contractors have started work on the state park’s historic pool (Source: Balmorhea State Park Facebook)

Repair work to the historic Balmorhea State Park swimming pool is now underway. Contractors have started demolishing the concrete paving around the pool’s high-dive platform, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The park is taking precautions with the demolition process.

In a photo posted to the park’s Facebook page, the pool’s limestone pillars have been covered with plywood “to protect them during the demolition process.”

As repairs continue throughout the pool-area, officials say work will be done without the use of heavy equipment because of the “sensitivity of the site and the presence of endangered species.”



“Making critical repairs to the popular pool while protecting the endangered resources associated with the springs is an extremely high priority of us,” said Brent Leisure, the Director of Texas State Parks.

Due to structural failure, the Balmorhea State Park pool in #westTexas will be closed until further notice pending repairs: https://t.co/d4aA57HUGp pic.twitter.com/TNhMbZ3YDE — TX Parks & Wildlife (@TPWDnews) May 11, 2018

It’s unclear exactly how long the repair work will take, but TPWD officials say it will be “several months,” with the price-tag for repairs expected to reach $2 million.

Earlier this summer, Houston-based Apache Corporation announced it was partnering with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to help cover the cost. Apache will match up to $1 million of the funds raised.

In May, the park pool was closed due to what officials called a “structural failure.” During an annual pool cleaning, park staff discovered damage to a concrete slab under one of the diving boards.

After a lengthy review, the state said erosion was the primary cause of the damage.



