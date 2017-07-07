Report: Texas Rarely Penalizes Unauthorized Pollution Releases

A new report out today from two environmental groups shows that over the last 5 years, Texas has rarely issued penalties against oil and gas drillers that have released unauthorized pollutants into the air.

According to the report, from 2011 to 2016 there were more than 24,000 self-reported instances of companies releasing unauthorized pollutants in the air during site malfunctions, or breakdowns. During this time, according to the report, the state only issued penalties on 588 of the cases.

The report, based on analysis from the non-profit Environmental Integrity Group and Evironment Texas, shows the state levied a total of $13.5 million throughout the 5-year span.

“The truth is, many of these industrial ‘accidents’ can be avoided – as long as industry feels a financial incentive to improve,” said Environmental Integrity Project attorney Gabriel Clark-Leach in a statement.

The Texas Commission on Environment Quality – the state agency that oversees fining these operators – says it’s reviewing the assertions made in the report and that it follows all state and federal requirements.

“As we have stated many times previously, Texas does not allow industries to release excess amounts of air pollution when equipment breaks down and when facilities undergo maintenance work,” a spokesperson for TCEQ said in a statement.

According to the Texas Commission on Environment Quality’s penalty policy, when evaluating fines the group takes in several factors including culpability and whether or not operators made a good faith effort to reduce emissions.

Permian Pollutions

Throughout 2016, the report also found there were more than 50 million pounds of unauthorized pollutants released, of which the Permian Basin region accounted for nearly 70 percent of.

“In the Permian basin it’s sort of death by a thousand cuts,” EIP associate director Ilan Levin said. “While there are some big sources of air pollution, it’s mainly a lot of really small facilities.”