Semi-Pro Hockey in West Texas

Posted on April 10, 2017

Odessa Jackalopes in Action ; Asa Merrit

Pro and semi-pro hockey teams improbably sprouted up all over West Texas in the 80s and 90s when hockey-loving Canadian oil workers moved to Texas.

At one time there were more hockey teams in Texas than any other state. But ever since the Dallas Stars’ best seasons in the early 2000s, hockey has fallen off. In fact, only one Tier II semi-pro team in the Permian still remains–the Odessa Jackalopes.

