Should I Stay or Should I Go? Storytelling Event

Posted on October 9, 2017

Sometimes it can be a hard decision to stay, or to continue, living in West Texas. Come hear local folks tell their stories about loving & leaving, Wednesday October 11 at 7 pm in the Crowley Theater in Marfa.

Storytellers include Gil Lujan, Lindsay Hendryx, Kaki Aufdergarten-Scott, Chuy Calderon, Callatana Vargas, and Gabriela Garfio Carvhalo.

Keep on the lookout for more storytelling events in West Texas coming up, including a Halloween ghost story event in Terlingua at the Starlight October 31!

