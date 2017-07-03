State Officials Reassure Texans They Won’t Send Private Voter Data Per Trump’s Request

ANDREW CLINE / SHUTTERSTOCK

Texas is going to comply with the Trump administration’s request for a wide range of data on individual voters in all 50 states, and that has some Texans concerned, via KERA News.

Statewide officials are seeking to reassure Texas voters that their private information will not be sent to the federal government. Gov. Greg Abbott over the weekend tweeted a story from The Hill that said more than half of states are refusing to provide voter data requested by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Texas is keeping private your private information: Most states refuse to provide voter data to election panel. https://t.co/IeCzF6mye9 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 1, 2017

As KUT’s Nathan Bernier reports, “the commission was created in part to investigate President Trump’s unfounded claim that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in the November election.” But, according to NPR, the commission has no authority to force states to comply with the request.

Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos said his agency would treat the situation like any other public information request, and would only hand over information that’s considered public under Texas law, the Texas Tribune reports. Government attorneys are deciding now what that would be and how much should be redacted