Station Milestones: KRTS Gets A New Transmitter

KRTS 93.5 is getting a new transmitter. (Ian Lewis / Marfa Public Radio)

Longtime listeners to Marfa Public Radio know that stormy weather and power outages periodically knock 93.5 off the airwaves. Some of these off-air moments are unavoidable — put a 300 foot radio tower on top of a 7,200 foot mountain in West Texas, and you get lightning strikes, high wind, and equipment failure.

But updated, more efficient technology helps. So in hopes of fewer off-air moments in 2019, the station is installing a new transmitter.

Operations Manager Ian Lewis and Broadcast Engineer Jim Stanford will install the new transmitter at our Brown Mountain tower on Friday, January 4. KRTS will be off air for a portion of the afternoon while the team works to get the new equipment up and running. Marfa Public Radio’s other frequencies — 91.7 in Alpine, 91.5 in Marathon, and 91.3 in the Permian Basin — and online stream will not be affected.

It’s all in service of a better, more reliable Marfa Public Radio signal in 2019. Thanks for listening.