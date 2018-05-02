Students from the Art School of Nantes perform one-time-only concert in Marfa

Tape8 with Ian Lewis (center). From left to right (top row) Eva Dauga, Meg Boury, Paul Garcin; (bottom row) Louise Masson, Opale Mirman

Marfa is once again visited by students of the Art School of Nantes in France. This year, five students; Eva Dauga, Meg Boury, Paul Garcin, Louise Masson, and Opale Mirman, have formed Tape8, a band created to perform once, and only once, in Marfa, with songs written for the one-time Marfa audience. The group of students, who are not musicians, performed at the Lost Horse Saloon and joined Ian Lewis in the studio to talk about their performance