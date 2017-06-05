Take our 2017 Listener Survey!

Posted on June 5, 2017

We want to hear from you during our 2017 Listener Survey.

Who are you? What programs are you into? What could you do without? What can we do better? We’ll use this information to shape future news reporting, programming, and development efforts. To entice you, ten lucky, randomly chosen survey participants will receive a Marfa Public Radio bumper sticker!

Yes! Fill out the Survey!

Survey closes July 1.  And Thanks!

This entry was posted in KRTS News. Bookmark the permalink.