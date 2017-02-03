Terlingua Word Off 2017

Posted on February 3, 2017

Community Members from all over far-west Texas gathered at La Kiva’s Cave Room in Terlingua Thursday night for the annual Word Off.

The Event is a night filled with local and non-local voices alike doing a mix of everything from telling stories of past travels, reciting works of poetry, stand-up comedy and even a little philosophical discourse sprinkled in for good measure.

*Audio and photos used gathered by Sharron Reed Gavin*

