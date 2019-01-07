Texas Legislature Will Look At School Funding, Safety In The Upcoming Session

School funding

After the 2017 session, the Legislature created a task force of lawmakers and school funding experts to make recommendations on how to give more money to schools. A final report was released last month.

Twenty-three percent of the state’s budget goes toward funding public K-12 education. The rest of state funding schools receive comes from recapture, a law where local property tax dollars are spread throughout the state.

Bills to watch:

HJR 24 would change the state constitution to require the state to pay at least half the cost of funding public schools. That would double the state’s current contribution.

HB 443 addresses the large recapture payments that property-rich school districts, like Austin, pay. The bill would adjust the formula that calculates how much a district must pay. It would prevent a district from spending more than it did the previous year on operational costs.

School safety

After the shooting in Santa Fe last year, Gov. Greg Abbott held roundtable discussions to look for ways to improve school safety in the state. Now it’s up to legislators to see if any of these ideas become law.

RELATED | Texas Lawmakers Always Fight About Guns. This Legislative Session Will Be No Different.

Bills to watch:

HB 198 would allow school districts to include mental health services in school health programs and look for health care grants to pay for these services.

SB 193 addresses the school marshal program, which allows staff to carry concealed weapons. Marshals go through training and their identities are kept confidential. This bill proposes waiving the fee for marshals to get a gun license.

SB 243 would require school marshals to use guns loaded with only a specific type of ammunition.

Charter schools

Charter schools continue to grow in Texas’ urban areas. They’re controversial because some people argue they take away funding from traditional public schools.

Bills to watch: