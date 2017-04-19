Texas Rep. Hurd Opens Fort Stockton Office

Texas U.S. Rep. Will Hurd speaks with constituents at his new Fort Stockton office. Image Courtesy of Rep. Hurd

On Tuesday, Texas U.S. Representative Will Hurd – whose Texas district stretches from pockets of San Antonio, down to Del Rio and out west towards El Paso – opened an office in Fort Stockton. The site is Hurd’s 6th office location, but the first off the stretch of Interstate 10 that runs through the sprawling district.

Hurd, a Helotes Republican, says the move is an effort to be a “gold standard for constituent relations.”

“I think it’s important to have a physical presence in other parts of the district and a place where folks everywhere, in Presidio to Monahans, can have a place to come and meet with me or my staff when we have to,” Hurd said.

The opening of Hurd’s Fort Stockton-office comes after a tour throughout parts of West Texas. The 23rd district is one of the largest districts in the country, covering 29 counties and some 800 miles of the Texas-Mexico border. Despite the large swaths of land Hurd’s district covers, the former CIA officer said it’s important to continue to reach out to his district.

“We’re known from D.C. to D.Q.,” Hurd said. “So I think folks have come to expect to see us throughout the district.”

Today, Hurd is in Tornillo Texas for the renaming of a port of entry on the border