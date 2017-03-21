The Marfa Public Radio Membership Drive Begins March 31

When Spring has sprung, you know it’s time for the Marfa Public Radio Membership Drive! Each Spring and Fall, we ask our listeners for a show of financial support to allow the station to continue providing quality news and entertainment to the Big Bend and beyond all year round.

This year’s drive will begin on Friday, March 31 and run through Friday, April 7.

Sustaining Memberships!

When we say sustaining we essentially mean subscribing.

It’s not so different from the other subscriptions you might already have like Netflix, or Spotify? Or maybe a newspaper?

Like any other subscription, when you’re a sustaining member – money is withdrawn from the bank account of your choice on a monthly basis.

But probably unlike many of the things you subscribe to, with a sustaining membership to this radio station, YOU get to choose how much you want to donate

It’s STILL tax-deductible — you just never have to think about it.

We even have an exclusive item available ONLY to sustaining members – This awesome new shirt!

This Year’s Premiums Include: