UPS Cargo Plane Crashes Near Alpine

Posted on July 4, 2017

Photo courtesy of Brewster County Sheriff’s Office

Monday evening, a UPS cargo plane crashed just north of Alpine, near highway 118. The plane was attempting to return to the airport after experiencing some mechanical problems.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office, the plane was headed for Midland when it first began experiencing problems. NewsWest9 reports the plane was trying to land when it hit a telephone pole and power line, causing the crash. The pilot was taken to the hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition, according to the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department. The crash is still being investigated and no additional information is unavailable at this time.

