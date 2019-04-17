Vice President Pence Visits Midland To Talk Trade And Fundraise

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Texas to talk trade and raise funds for President Donald Trump’s reelection. (D. Myles Cullen / White House)

By Mitch Borden

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Texas today to tout the administration’s trade policy in between stops to raise money for President Donald Trump’s reelection. The Vice President’s day begins with a private fundraising event in Dallas and ends in West Texas oil country.

Pence will fly into the Midland International Air and Spaceport early in the afternoon. He’ll then tour Permian Basin oil fields and visit an oil rig operated by the Midland-based company Diamondback Energy.

According to the White House, the Vice-President will also meet with oilfield workers to talk about trade policy. Specifically, Pence will advocate for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is the Trump Administration’s proposed trade deal that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.

Pence will then headline at a private fundraising event, as first reported by the Texas Tribune, in Midland for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.