Viva Big Bend BBQ at Big Bend Brewing Co. Saturday 7/29

Posted on July 25, 2017

Celebrate Viva Big Bend with Marfa Public Radio and the Big Bend Brewing Company!

Saturday July 29th the Brewery is hosting a donation-based Barbeque, with proceeds to benefit Marfa Public Radio. Enjoy your favorite Big Bend beer, plus burgers and dogs from 2pm till the food runs out!

Join us at Big Bend Brewing Company, 3401 West Highway 90, Alpine, Texas 79830.

Facebook invite for updates

