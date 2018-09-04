WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh Begins Confirmation Hearings

ANNETTE ELIZABETH ALLEN FOR NPR

Senate confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh begin Tuesday.

Kavanaugh will testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee ahead of a likely approval vote from the Senate’s Republican majority. Democrats have criticized the longtime D.C. Circuit judge and would-be replacement for retired Justice Anthony Kennedy as a partisan, questioning his views on everything from abortion to whether a sitting president can be indicted. Republicans argue Kavanaugh is a known quantity and that his nearly 12 years of rulings from the D.C. Circuit speak for themselves.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee will give opening statements, and Kavanaugh will be introduced by three people – former Secretary of State Condolezza Rice, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Oh., and lawyer Lisa Blatt.

Watch the hearings live from an NPR stream