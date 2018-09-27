WATCH LIVE: Christine Blasey Ford And Brett Kavanaugh Testify Before Senators

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 4, 2018. (ANDREW HARNIK / AP)

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee – along with Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor who says Kavanuagh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers. Today’s hearing is the first time Ford has spoken publicly about the incident. Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s allegations, as well as allegations of sexual misconduct from two other women that emerged within the last week.

Watch the proceeding live, courtesy of PBS NewsHour.

Note: The hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.