WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers His First State Of The Union

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to Congress tonight at 8.

The theme of the speech will be “building a safe, strong and proud America,” according to NPR. The president is expected to pitch a plan to invest heavily in the nation’s infrastructure and tout U.S. economic gains during his first year in the White House.

Trump’s speech will be followed by a Democratic response delivered by Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III, a rising star in the party and the grandson of the late Robert Kennedy.

