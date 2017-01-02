We’re Hiring! Morning Edition Host & Reporter Position Now Open

TITLE: Morning Edition Host & Reporter

REPORTS TO: General Manager

Marfa Public Radio believes in the capacity of public media to shape and animate who we are, where we live, and how we relate. Our aim is to use the power of storytelling to engage our listeners, celebrate our region, and generate dialogue. Our focus is both excellence and relevance. Marfa Public Radio (along with West Texas Public Radio) has been the most awarded small-market station in the nation during the regional Murrow Awards for excellence in journalism for two years. As public media shifts, we are asking ourselves as a sole service station that covers a vast range: what is the special capacity of our station?

SUMMARY:

MPR is seeking the voice for our mornings in West Texas. Our Morning Edition Host & Reporter is a person listeners trust and rely upon as a part of their daily life.

Marfa Public Radio/West Texas Public Radio is seeking a journalism-focused broadcast professional to serve as the local voice for NPR’s Morning Edition across West Texas. The host & reporter will also produce original reporting on a variety of regionally-relevant issues, will help craft the sound of the program, and will help guide the overall editorial vision of the station’s local news department.

The ideal candidate is an excellent communicator, passionate about how news contributes to and informs our region. They are curious, rigorous, enthusiastic, and kind. The host & reporter will deliver reliable weather forecasts, host Q&A’s and conduct breaking news coverage as needed, and will produce everything from short readers, spots and feature-length pieces to long-form interviews. They will also be versed in repackaging broadcast content for digital platforms as well.

We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

To apply for this position send a cover letter and resume to the General Manager, Elise Pepple:

elise@marfapublicradio.org

PRIMARY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reliably arrives to station in time to adequately prepare all local news content for Morning Edition, which broadcasts from 6 – 9 AM weekdays.

Hosts all aspects of program: forward promoting of NPR and local stories, weather, newscasts, Q&A’s/two-ways, station promotional information, underwriting messages.

Operates broadcast board , automation systems, editing systems and any other applicable audio delivery systems.

Makes artistic and creative decisions regarding audio mixing and content placement throughout program

Reports, writes and produces newscasts, spots and features for Morning Edition and All Things Considered

Manages flow of local news content from AM to PM newsmagazines

Conceives, proposes, plans and researchers ideas for stories, program segments and long-form interviews for broadcast and digital distribution.

Cultivates and maintains relationships with sources and newsmakers at all levels of various communities across West Texas – from notable local figures to elected officials and policymakers.

Participates in station membership drives, hosting extended on-air hours as warranted.

Participates in community activities.

Participates in station events, such as panel discussions, open houses and station promotional events.

Maintains administrative logs of news stories filed and aired as warranted

Utilizes social media applications to disseminate news to and engage the MPR audience.

OTHER ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Serves as primary manager/editor of news content on both Marfa Public Radio and West Texas Public Radio websites, including local news stories reported by station staff and/or freelancers, stories from NPR, Texas public radio stations and other content distributors (Inside Energy, Fronteras Desk, other public radio networks)

Serves as primary manager/editor of news and station promotional content distributed via various social media accounts for both Marfa Public Radio and West Texas Public Radio brands

Provides skill-specific training for interns as warranted, edits news scripts from interns and freelancers as warranted

Helps guide long term editorial vision alongside General Manager: proposes focus for reporting, occasional reporting series, ways to expand reporting reach across communities in West Texas

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, Communications or related field, or equivalent experience. Spanish language fluency is a plus.

At least three years’ experience working as a broadcast journalist, with preference given to those with live announcing experience.

Demonstrated ability to write and produce newscasts and news stories. The ability to operate an audio console while delivering newscasts is essential.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Demonstrated sound news judgment.

A passion for the mission of public radio.

Exceptional organizational and time management skills, including the ability to work effectively under pressure and meet deadlines.

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Demonstrated ability to write clear, accurate, compelling news stories.

Ability to operate Master Control audio console for the dissemination of live broadcasts.

Experience using audio editing software and equipment to produce content for broadcast.

Ability to understand complex topics and convey the information in compelling reports.

Technologically versatile, proficient in Microsoft Office software, with willingness to expand skills. Multi-media skills, including experience producing or editing digital media is desirable.

Demonstrated professionalism and personal relationship skills, including the ability to work well with other team members.

Self-motivated, with a “willing spirit” and the ability to work efficiently with limited direct supervision.

Able to work extended hours as needed and to travel, sometimes on short notice.

Must have valid standard Class C driver’s license and transportation.