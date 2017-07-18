West Texas Blues Monday Party July 24!

Posted on July 18, 2017

Next Monday we’ll be rocking to live blues at a tailgate-hang in our front parking lot in lovely downtown Marfa, TX, during the KRTS/KXWT West Texas Blues Monday show, from 7-9pm. We are also going to broadcast the show live that night!

Food from Come and Take It BBQ and Chef Jackson Wisdorf, plus adult and not-so-adult beverages! We’re at 106 E San Antonio St, Marfa, Texas 79843. See our FB invite!

