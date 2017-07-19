Western Swing Dance w/ Bobby Flores August 26th!

Grammy Award-winning Western swing fiddle player and acclaimed Texas musician Bobby Flores, with his six-piece Yellow Rose band, will be coming to Marfa’s USO Building August 26th. Doors are at 8pm, show and dance runs from 9pm till midnight.

Bobby and the Yellow Rose band are some of the best contemporary players of traditional country and western swing. Bobby started playing on stage since he was 9, and has played and recorded with Willie Nelson, Doug Sahm, Johnny Bush and more. For 5 years, he was the legendary Ray Price’s fiddle player.

$10 Suggested donation. All Proceeds to benefit Marfa Public Radio. Refreshments will be available. The USO Building is located at 302 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843.

For more information and updates on the western swing dance and show, see our Facebook invite.

Visit bobbyflores.com for more information on the band and music.