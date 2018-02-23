What are you voting for in county elections?

It’s early voting for Texas’ March 6 primaries. Early voting runs from Tuesday, February 20 to Friday, March 2. We’ve compiled a partial list of local county races in our area. These counties range in size from 100 people to 160,000 people, and the responsibilities of county positions will vary accordingly. If you’re unsure of what any of these positions do, check out Texas Counties Deliver for explainers on seats from County Judge to County Commissioner to Justice of the Peace.

For a comprehensive list of local, state, and national candidates who have filed, visit the Secretary of State website. You can get a preview of your ballot from the League of Women Voters. Enter your address, and learn about races in your area by going to vote411.org.

There are also state positions on the ballot this primary. To learn about what your statewide elected officials do, listen here. We’ve also done interviews with Texas’ Congressional District 23 candidates Jay Hulings, Angela Villescaz, Judy Canales, Rick Treviño, and Gina Ortiz Jones. In the coming week, we’ll have interviews with D23 incumbent Will Hurd, and his Republican challenger, Alma Arredondo-Lynch.

BREWSTER COUNTY

County Judge

Eleazar Cano – D

Lori Drawe-Holguin – R

District Clerk

Jo Ann Salgado – D

County Clerk

Berta Rios-Martinez – D

County Treasurer

Julia Morton – D

Donna Nunley – R

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Hank Mast – R

Calvin Glover – D

Sara Allen Colando – D

David Lambrix – D

Precinct 4

Mike “Coach” Pallanez – D

Cynthia Salas – D

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1

Robert “Bob” Steele – D

Precinct 2

Jim Burr – R

Precinct 3

Susana M. Gonzales – D

CULBERSON COUNTY

County Judge

Carlos G. Urias – D

Manuel Manny Molinar – D

District-County Clerk

Linda McDonald – D

County Treasurer

Adrian Hinojos – D

Susie Hinojos – D

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Joe Mike Balcazar – D

Lolo Urias – D

Paul M. Rodriguez, Sr. – D

Precinct 4

Adrian Julio Norman – D

David Rivera – D

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1

Juliann Luna – D

Rita H. Carrasco – D

Precinct 2

A P Flores Jr.

Duane (Toto) Corrales

Precinct 3

Michael Davis

Precinct 4

Betty Velez

ECTOR COUNTY

County Judge

Chris Fostel – R

Debi Hays – R

District Clerk

Clarissa Webster – R

County Clerk

Jennifer Martin – R

County Treasurer

Cleopatra Anderson – R

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Brandon Tate – R

Greg Simmons – R

Precinct 4

Arlo Chavira – R

Armando Rodriguez – D

Russell Wright – R

Virginia Bryant – D

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1

Terry Lange – R

Precinct 2

Gary Dunda – R

Jet Brown – R

Marvin Jennings – R

Matthew Stringer – R

Missi Walden – R

Sheryl Jones – R

Steven Westfall – R

Precinct 3

Sherwood (Woody) Kupper – R

Precinct 4

Jesse M. Porras, III – D

Judge Eddy W. Spivey – D

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY

County Judge

Kerith Risa Sproul – D

District-County Clerk

Jennifer Wright – R

County Treasurer

Dawn Kitts – R

Marsha Everett – R

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Todd Jagger – D

Precinct 4

Albert W. Miller – D

Justice of the Peace

J.R. Harrell – D

Mary Ann Luedecke – R

Robert Garcia – D

MIDLAND COUNTY

County Judge

James Beauchamp – R

Stephen Robertson – R

Terry Johnson – R

Steven Schafersman – D

District Clerk

Ross Bush – R

County Clerk

Alison Haley – R

County Treasurer

Mitzi Baker – R

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Robert R “Robin” Donnelly – R

Precinct 4

Carla Repman – R

Randy Prude – R

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1

Terry M. Luck – R

Hazel Holmes Hudson – D

Precinct 2

David M. Cobos – R

Precinct 3

Billy G. Johnson, Jr. – D

Precinct 4

John Wesley Barton – R

PECOS COUNTY

County Judge

Joe Shuster – D

District Clerk

Gayle Henderson – R

County Clerk

Liz Chapman – D

County Treasurer

Sonia Murphy – D

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Juan F. Rodriguez – D

Lupe “Lupito” Dominguez – D

Robert E. Gonzales, Jr. – D

Ruben Falcon – R

Precinct 4

Santiago Cantu, Jr. – D

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1

Ruben D. Salinas – D

Precinct 3

Della Gibbs Alldredge – D

Dena Kennedy – R

Precinct 4

Debbie Braden – R

Precinct 6 Donna Wooten – R

PRESIDIO COUNTY

County Judge

Cinderela Guevara – D

Dina Jo Losoya – D

John Ferguson – D

District Clerk

Virginia Pallarez – D

County Treasurer

Frances Garcia – D

Katie Sanchez – D

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Eloy Aranda – D

Margarito Hernandez – D

Precinct 3

Edgar Ramirez – D

Jose Cabezuela – D

Roberto Lujan – D

Precinct 4

Loretto Vasquez – D

Frank (Buddy) Knight – D

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1

David W. Beebe – D

Hester Ann White – D

Precinct 2

Juanita Urias Bishop – D

REEVES COUNTY

County Judge

Chuck Knudsen – D

Joe Keese – D

Leo Hung – D

District Clerk

Pat Tarin – D

County Clerk

Diane Tersero – D

Dianne O. Florez – D

Leslie McNeil Knox – D

Lupe Davis – D

County Treasurer

Zulema Estrello Rodriguez – D

County Commissioner

Precinct 2

Israel “Pody” Campos – D

Louise C. Moore – D

Precinct 4

Hector Carrasco – D

Tony Trujillo – D

Justice of the Peace

Precinct 1

Roger Harrison – D

Precinct 2

Jim Riley – D

Precinct 3

Rosendo L. Carrasco – D

Precinct 4

Cesar C. Zermeno – D

Precinct 4

Heriberto “Eddy” Rodriguez – D

Source: Texas Secretary of State