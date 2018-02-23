What are you voting for in county elections?

It’s early voting for Texas’ March 6 primaries. Early voting runs from Tuesday, February 20 to Friday, March 2. We’ve compiled a partial list of local county races in our area. These counties range in size from 100 people to 160,000 people, and the responsibilities of county positions will vary accordingly. If you’re unsure of what any of these positions do, check out Texas Counties Deliver for explainers on seats from County Judge to County Commissioner to Justice of the Peace.
For a comprehensive list of local, state, and national candidates who have filed, visit the Secretary of State website. You can get a preview of your ballot from the League of Women Voters. Enter your address, and learn about races in your area by going to vote411.org.
There are also state positions on the ballot this primary. To learn about what your statewide elected officials do, listen here. We’ve also done interviews with Texas’ Congressional District 23 candidates Jay Hulings, Angela Villescaz, Judy Canales, Rick Treviño, and Gina Ortiz Jones. In the coming week, we’ll have interviews with D23 incumbent Will Hurd, and his Republican challenger, Alma Arredondo-Lynch.
BREWSTER COUNTY
County Judge
Eleazar Cano – D
Lori Drawe-Holguin – R
District Clerk
Jo Ann Salgado – D
County Clerk
Berta Rios-Martinez – D
County Treasurer
Julia Morton – D
Donna Nunley – R
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Hank Mast – R
Calvin Glover – D
Sara Allen Colando – D
David Lambrix – D
Precinct 4
Mike “Coach” Pallanez – D
Cynthia Salas – D
Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1
Robert “Bob” Steele – D
Precinct 2
Jim Burr – R
Precinct 3
Susana M. Gonzales – D
CULBERSON COUNTY
County Judge
Carlos G. Urias – D
Manuel Manny Molinar – D
District-County Clerk
Linda McDonald – D
County Treasurer
Adrian Hinojos – D
Susie Hinojos – D
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Joe Mike Balcazar – D
Lolo Urias – D
Paul M. Rodriguez, Sr. – D
Precinct 4
Adrian Julio Norman – D
David Rivera – D
Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1
Juliann Luna – D
Rita H. Carrasco – D
Precinct 2
A P Flores Jr.
Duane (Toto) Corrales
Precinct 3
Michael Davis
Precinct 4
Betty Velez
ECTOR COUNTY
County Judge
Chris Fostel – R
Debi Hays – R
District Clerk
Clarissa Webster – R
County Clerk
Jennifer Martin – R
County Treasurer
Cleopatra Anderson – R
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Brandon Tate – R
Greg Simmons – R
Precinct 4
Arlo Chavira – R
Armando Rodriguez – D
Russell Wright – R
Virginia Bryant – D
Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1
Terry Lange – R
Precinct 2
Gary Dunda – R
Jet Brown – R
Marvin Jennings – R
Matthew Stringer – R
Missi Walden – R
Sheryl Jones – R
Steven Westfall – R
Precinct 3
Sherwood (Woody) Kupper – R
Precinct 4
Jesse M. Porras, III – D
Judge Eddy W. Spivey – D
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY
County Judge
Kerith Risa Sproul – D
District-County Clerk
Jennifer Wright – R
County Treasurer
Dawn Kitts – R
Marsha Everett – R
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Todd Jagger – D
Precinct 4
Albert W. Miller – D
Justice of the Peace
J.R. Harrell – D
Mary Ann Luedecke – R
Robert Garcia – D
MIDLAND COUNTY
County Judge
James Beauchamp – R
Stephen Robertson – R
Terry Johnson – R
Steven Schafersman – D
District Clerk
Ross Bush – R
County Clerk
Alison Haley – R
County Treasurer
Mitzi Baker – R
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Robert R “Robin” Donnelly – R
Precinct 4
Carla Repman – R
Randy Prude – R
Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1
Terry M. Luck – R
Hazel Holmes Hudson – D
Precinct 2
David M. Cobos – R
Precinct 3
Billy G. Johnson, Jr. – D
Precinct 4
John Wesley Barton – R
PECOS COUNTY
County Judge
Joe Shuster – D
District Clerk
Gayle Henderson – R
County Clerk
Liz Chapman – D
County Treasurer
Sonia Murphy – D
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Juan F. Rodriguez – D
Lupe “Lupito” Dominguez – D
Robert E. Gonzales, Jr. – D
Ruben Falcon – R
Precinct 4
Santiago Cantu, Jr. – D
Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1
Ruben D. Salinas – D
Precinct 3
Della Gibbs Alldredge – D
Dena Kennedy – R
Precinct 4
Debbie Braden – R
Precinct 6 Donna Wooten – R
PRESIDIO COUNTY
County Judge
Cinderela Guevara – D
Dina Jo Losoya – D
John Ferguson – D
District Clerk
Virginia Pallarez – D
County Treasurer
Frances Garcia – D
Katie Sanchez – D
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Eloy Aranda – D
Margarito Hernandez – D
Precinct 3
Edgar Ramirez – D
Jose Cabezuela – D
Roberto Lujan – D
Precinct 4
Loretto Vasquez – D
Frank (Buddy) Knight – D
Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1
David W. Beebe – D
Hester Ann White – D
Precinct 2
Juanita Urias Bishop – D
REEVES COUNTY
County Judge
Chuck Knudsen – D
Joe Keese – D
Leo Hung – D
District Clerk
Pat Tarin – D
County Clerk
Diane Tersero – D
Dianne O. Florez – D
Leslie McNeil Knox – D
Lupe Davis – D
County Treasurer
Zulema Estrello Rodriguez – D
County Commissioner
Precinct 2
Israel “Pody” Campos – D
Louise C. Moore – D
Precinct 4
Hector Carrasco – D
Tony Trujillo – D
Justice of the Peace
Precinct 1
Roger Harrison – D
Precinct 2
Jim Riley – D
Precinct 3
Rosendo L. Carrasco – D
Precinct 4
Cesar C. Zermeno – D
Precinct 4
Heriberto “Eddy” Rodriguez – D
Source: Texas Secretary of State