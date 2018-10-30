There’s One Week Left Of Early Voting. See What’s On Your Ballot And What You Need To Vote

(Erik Hersman via Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

Early voting in the November Midterms begins today Monday, Oct. 2 and runs through Nov. 2.

Across counties, in West Texas, there is a slew of local and county-wide races on the ballot. You can find a breakdown of what you can expect to see on your ballot below. If you don’t see your county below, you can enter your address here to see a sample ballot for your area.

Brewster County

NOTES: There are a handful of uncontested races and 3 active races. The competitive races on the Brewster County ballot include the following: County Judge, County Treasurer JP Precinct 1, and County Commissioner.

There will also be a special election for Alpine Independent School District. Voters will decide on a bond election.

It reads: “The issuance of a $22,588,000 of bonds to construct, acquire and equip school buildings, and levying the tax in payment thereof.”

U.S. House Representative, District 23 Will Hurd (REP)

Gina Ortiz Jones (DEM)

Ruben Corvalan (IND) State Representative District 74 Poncho Nevárez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Yvonne Rodriguez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 Gina M. Palafox (DEM) County Judge Lori Drawe-Holguin (REP)

Eleazar R. Cano (DEM) District Clerk Jo Ann Salgado (DEM) County Clerk Berta Rios-Martinez (DEM) County Treasurer Donna Nunley (REP)

Julie Morton (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.2 Hank Mast (REP)

Sara Allen Colando (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.4 Mike “Coach” Pallanez (DEM) Justice of the Peace Pct.1 Robert “Bob” Steele (REP)

Eva Garcia Milan (Write-In)

Jerry Sotello (Write-In) Justice of the Peace Pct.2 Jim Burr (DEM) Justice of the Peace Pct.3 Susana M. Gonzales (DEM)

Ector County

NOTES: In Ector County, there are few contested races. Voters will decide on who they want for State Senator, State Representative, County Commissioner and County Chairman.

There will also be a special election for Ector County Independent School District. At the end of the ballot, voters will decide on a Tax Rate Election.

It reads: “Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $1.279570 per $100 valuation in Ector County Independent School District for the current year, a rate that is $0.132967 higher per $100 valuation than the school district rollback tax rate, for the purpose of capital and maintenance and operations.”

U.S. Representative, District 11 Mike Conaway (REP)

Jennie Lou Leeder (DEM)

Rhett Rosenquest Smith (LIB) State Senator, District 31 Kel Seliger (REP)

Jack B. Westbrook (LIB) State Representative, District 81 Armando Gamboa (DEM)

Brooks Landgraf (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Russel Wright (REP)

Armando Rodriguez (DEM) County Chairman JoAnna Wells (DEM)

Tisha Crow (REP) Chief Justice 11th District Court of Appeals John Bailey (REP) District Judge, 70th Judicial District Denn Whalen (REP) District Judge, 244th Judicial District James Rush (REP) District Judge, 358th Judicial District W. Stacey Trotter (REP) County Judge Debi Hays (REP) Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1 Brooke Hendricks-Green (REP) Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2 Christopher M. Clark (REP) District Clerk Clarissa Webster (REP) County Clerk Jennifer Martin (REP) County Treasurer Cleopatra Anderson (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Gregg Simmons (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Terry Lange (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Missi Walden (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Sherwood (Woody) Kupper (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Eddy W. Spivey (DEM)

Jeff Davis County

NOTES: In Jeff Davis County there is only one contested local race. That’s between Mary Ann Luedecke and J.R. Harrell.

U.S. House Representative, District 23 Will Hurd (REP)

Gina Ortiz Jones (DEM)

Ruben Corvalan (IND) State Representative, District 74 Poncho Nevárez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Yvonne Rodriguez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 Gina M. Palafox (DEM) County Judge Kerith Risa Sproul (DEM) District and County Clerk Jennifer Wright (REP) County Treasurer Dawn Kitts (REP) County Commissioner Pct.2 Todd Jagger (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.4 Albert W. Miller (DEM) Justice of the Peace J.R. Harrell (DEM)

Mary Ann Luedecke (REP)

Midland County

NOTES: In Midland County, the heavily watched races are the City Council elections and the Midland ISD board of trustees elections.

U.S. Representative, District 11 Mike Conaway (REP)

Jennie Lou Leeder (DEM)

Rhett Rosenquest Smith (LIB) State Senator, District 31 Kel Seliger (REP)

Jack B. Westbrook (LIB) State Representative District 82 Tom Craddick (REP)

Spencer Bounds (DEM) District Judge, 238th Judicial District Elizabeth Byer Leonard (REP) District Judge, 318th Judicial District David W. Lindemood (REP) District Judge, 358th Judicial District Robin Malone Darr (REP) District Judge, 441st Judicial District Jeff Robnett (REP)

Sara Ruth Spector (DEM) County Judge Terry Johnson (REP)

Steven Schafersman (DEM) District Clerk Alex “Lex” Archuleta (REP)

Jordan A. McFadden (DEM) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Terry M. Luck (REP)

Hazel Holmes Hudson (DEM) Constable, Pct. 3 Larry Woodruff (DEM) Judge, County Court at law K. Kyle Peeler (REP) Judge, County Court at law, No. 2 Marvin L. Moore (REP) County Clerk Alison Haley (REP) County Treasurer Mitzi Baker (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. No. 2 Robert R. “Robin” Donnelly (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. No. 4 Randy Prude (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 2 David M. Cobos (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 3 Billy G. Johnson, Jr. (DEM) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 4 John Wesley Barton (REP) Midland City Council At-Large Michael Trost

Spencer Robnett

Chase Gardaphe City Council, District 1 A. Scott Dufford City Council, District 2 John B. Love III Midland ISD Trustee, District 3 Tommy Bishop Midland ISD Trustee, District 5 Heidi Kirk

John Trischitti III

Thomas Wolfmueller Midland ISD Trustee, District 6 Lauren Party

Rick Davis

Austin Beam

Presidio County

NOTES: There are no contested local races in Presidio County.