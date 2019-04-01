What’s On Your Ballot In May? A Guide To 2019 Elections In West Texas

Elections will be held across West Texas on May 4, 2019.

Counties, cities, and school districts across the Big Bend region and Permian Basin will hold elections on May 4, 2019. Not sure what’s on your ballot, or where to vote? Areas holding elections are listed by county in alphabetical order below.

The deadline to register to vote is April 4th, 2019.

Early voting starts Monday April 22nd, 2019 and closes Tuesday April 30th, 2019.

Election day is Saturday May 4th, 2019.

Brewster County

Alpine

NOTES: Register or check registration status with the elections administrator at the Brewster County Courthouse in Alpine, 201 W. Ave E. Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 100 N. 13th St.

City Council Ward 1 Angie Bermudez Maria Curry City Council Ward 3 Betty Fitzgerald (unopposed) City Council Ward 5 Rick Stephens (unopposed)

Culberson County

Van Horn

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Culberson County Courthouse in Van Horn, 300 La Caverna Street. Early voting and election day voting at Van Horn City Hall, 1801 W Broadway Street.

Aldermen: 3 seats Sam Bhakta Karolyne Carolss Joseph Corrales Marcial Gonzalez Ryan Martinez Lyndon McDonald Nuny Morris Jesus Ramirez

Van Horn Independent School District

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Culberson County Courthouse in Van Horn, 300 La Caverna Street. Early voting and election day voting at Van Horn City Hall, 1801 W Broadway Street.

Van Horn ISD Board of Trustees: 3 seats Michael Baeza Cody Davis Angie Gonzalez Romelia Ramirez Van Horn ISD Proposition A The issuance of $10,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district Van Horn ISD Proposition B The issuance of $3,000,085 of bonds for the refunding of all or any portion of the district’s maintenance tax notes, series 2014

Ector County

County-wide

NOTES: Register by mail or in person at 1010 E. 8th St., Odessa at the Ector County Elections office. Early voting will be held at the Ector County Court House, 1010 E. 8th St, Odessa. Your Election Day Polling Places can be found here.

Precincts: 101, 107-110, 201, 202, 203, 206 -209 Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9 Robert Brescia Laci Harris Tommy J. Clark Precincts 104, 106, 111, 204, 205, 306, 308, 311 Ector County Hospital District Mary Thompson Wallace Dunn Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9 Robert Brescia Laci Harris Tommy J. Clark

Hudspeth County

County-wide

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Hudspeth County Courthouse at 109 Millican Street in Sierra Blanca. Early voting and election day voting at the Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District, 105 Dodson Street in Dell City.

Hudspeth County Underground

Water Conservation District

No. 1: Precinct 1 James C. Hill Ben Snow Hudspeth County Underground

Water Conservation District

No. 1: Precinct 3 Enrique Fuentes Jr. Phyllis Gentry Hudspeth County Underground

Water Conservation District

No. 1: Precinct 5 Quentin Dean Lindsay Snodgrass Jack B. Zumwalt

Pecos County

Fort Stockton

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Pecos County Courthouse Annex in Fort Stockton, 200 S Nelson Street. Early voting and election day voting at Fort Stockton City Hall, 121 W 2nd Street.

Mayor Chris Alexander Mary Ann Terrazas White City Council: 2 at-large seats Paul Casias Ruben Falcon Ross Harper Oscar Hernàndez Celedonio “Dino” Ramirez Jr. Mike Stallard

Fort Stockton Independent School District

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Pecos County Courthouse Annex in Fort Stockton, 200 S Nelson Street. Early voting and election day voting at Fort Stockton City Hall, 121 W 2nd Street.

Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees Ward 2 Jillian “Jill” Foster Alfredo “Freddie” Martinez

Presidio County

Marfa

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa at 300 Highland Street. Early voting and election day voting in Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.

Mayor Manny Baeza Ann Marie Nafziger City Council Yoseff Ben-Yehuda Lissa Castro Raul Lara Irma Salgado Brit Webb

Marfa Independent School District

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa at 300 Highland Street. Early voting and election day voting in Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.

Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 5 Mark Cash Sammy Jimenez Jr. Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 6 Shawn Brugette (unopposed) Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 Jessie D. Peña Maria Teresa Villarreal Nunez

Presidio

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the DPS drivers license office on 800 Cassell Street. Early voting and election day voting at Presidio City Hall, 507 O Reilly Street.

Mayor John Ferguson (unopposed) City Council Irvin Olivas Jeffrey Roberts Rogelio Zubia The adoption of proposed Home Rule Charter In Favor / Against

Reeves County

County-wide

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos, 100 E 4th Street #101. Early voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.

Election Day Voting Locations:

Box 2 & 11 at the Reeves County Civic Center at 1000 Cedar St.

Box 1, 3, 7, 8, 10 & 12 at the Pecos Community Center, 508 S. Oak St.

Box 4 at the Toyah City Hall Building

Box 5 (outside city limits) and 6 at the Saragosa Multi-Purpose Center

Confirming the creation of

Emergency Service District No.

1 to provide fire services to

Reeves County, except that

area within the municipal

boundaries of the City of

Balmorhea, and authorizing

Reeves County to levy a tax

on the ad valorem property

situated in said district not to

exceed ten cents per one

hundred dollars valuation for

the support thereof. In Favor / Against Confirming the creation of

Emergency Service District

No. 2 to provide ambulance

services to Reeves County,

except that area within the

municipal boundaries of the

City of Balmorhea, and

authorizing Reeves County

to levy a tax on the ad

valorem property situated

in said district not to exceed

ten cents per one hundred

dollars valuation for the

support thereof. In Favor / Against Reeves County Hospital District General

Election Precinct 2 Board Of Directors Won J. Bang Hugh Box

Balmorhea Independent School District

NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit or call Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos, 100 E 4th Street #101. Early voting in the board room at Balmorhea ISD, 608 1st Street. Election day voting at Balmorhea City Hall, 101 S. Main Street.

Balmorhea ISD Board of Trustees: 2 at-large seats Sandra Navarrete Danny Vasquez James Ward

City of Pecos

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos. Early voting and election day voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.

Mayor David Flores Jesus Orosco Venetta Seals City Council Seat 1 Wally Moon Conrado Saldana Jr. Joe Tollett City Council Seat 4 Jarrett Conger Arthur “Art” Orona

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos. Early voting and election day voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Board of Trustees: 3 seats Gail Box Becky Gonzales Robin Land Crissy Meza Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Special School Trustee: 1 seat Jack L. Canon Criselda Lujan Carrasco Sam Lujan Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond Election The issuance of

$400,000,000 of bonds by the

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD for

school facilities, land, and buses,

and the levying of a tax in payment

thereof.

Ward County

City of Monahans:

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Tax Office, Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen, Monahans. Early voting will be held at the Monahans City Hall, 112 W. 2nd St. in Monahans. On election day, voting will be held at Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD Administration Bldg. 606 South Betty Ave. in Monahans.

Monahans City Council District 3 Calvin Cartell Naomi L. De Anda Raul “Rudy” Sustaita

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Tax Office, Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen, Monahans. Early voting will be held at the Monahans City Hall, 112 W. 2nd St. in Monahans. On election day, voting will be held at Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD Administration Bldg. 606 South Betty Ave. in Monahans.

District 1 Proposition A: The issuance of

$140,000 by the

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote

Independent School District and

levying the tax payment thereof. In Favor / Against Board of Trustee, District 1 Sam Houston Graves Carla Jean Davis Steve Fine District 2 Proposition A: The issuance of

$140,000 by the

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote

Independent School District and

levying the tax payment thereof. In Favor / Against District 3 Proposition A: The issuance of

$140,000 by the

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote

Independent School District and

levying the tax payment thereof. In Favor / Against District 4 Proposition A: The issuance of

$140,000 by the

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote

Independent School District and

levying the tax payment thereof. In Favor / Against Board of Trustee, District 4 Justin Hardy Tyrel Dutcher Joel Griner

Grandfalls-Royalty Independent School District

NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit the Ward Tax Office at the Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen in Monahans. Early voting will be held at at the Grandfall-Royal School, 115 Ave C, Grandfalls. The school will also be the polling place on election day.

Board of Trustee Place 1 Michael Butler Dondi Graham Board of Trustee Place 2 Roger Mullins Trisha Copeland Board of Trustee Place 5 Andrea Porras Christina Hoover

Winkler County

Wink

NOTES: To register or check registration status, go to Winkler County Courthouse, 100 E Winkler St # 3, in Kermit. Early voting will be held at Wink City Hall, 213 E. Hendricks Rd. in Wink. The new polling place in Wink on election day is the Wink Community Center, 201 N. 3rd St.

Mayor Eric Hawkins City Council Place 2 Blane Wolf Linda Plunkett City Council Place 4 Write in Special Election: City Council Place 3 unexpired Michael Dod

Kermit

NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit the Winkler County Courthouse, 100 E Winkler St # 3 in Kermit. Early voting will be held at the Kermit City Hall, 110 s. Tornillo in Kermit. On election day, the polling place will be at Kermit Junior High, 1001 Tommy Thompson, Kermit.