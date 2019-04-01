What’s On Your Ballot In May? A Guide To 2019 Elections In West Texas

Elections will be held across West Texas on May 4, 2019.
Counties, cities, and school districts across the Big Bend region and Permian Basin will hold elections on May 4, 2019. Not sure what’s on your ballot, or where to vote? Areas holding elections are listed by county in alphabetical order below.
The deadline to register to vote is April 4th, 2019.
Early voting starts Monday April 22nd, 2019 and closes Tuesday April 30th, 2019.
Election day is Saturday May 4th, 2019.
Brewster County
Alpine
NOTES: Register or check registration status with the elections administrator at the Brewster County Courthouse in Alpine, 201 W. Ave E. Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 100 N. 13th St.
|City Council Ward 1
|Angie Bermudez
Maria Curry
|City Council Ward 3
|Betty Fitzgerald (unopposed)
|City Council Ward 5
|Rick Stephens (unopposed)
Culberson County
Van Horn
NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Culberson County Courthouse in Van Horn, 300 La Caverna Street. Early voting and election day voting at Van Horn City Hall, 1801 W Broadway Street.
|Aldermen: 3 seats
|Sam Bhakta
Karolyne Carolss
Joseph Corrales
Marcial Gonzalez
Ryan Martinez
Lyndon McDonald
Nuny Morris
Jesus Ramirez
Van Horn Independent School District
NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Culberson County Courthouse in Van Horn, 300 La Caverna Street. Early voting and election day voting at Van Horn City Hall, 1801 W Broadway Street.
|Van Horn ISD Board of Trustees: 3 seats
|Michael Baeza
Cody Davis
Angie Gonzalez
Romelia Ramirez
|Van Horn ISD Proposition A
|The issuance of $10,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district
|Van Horn ISD Proposition B
|The issuance of $3,000,085 of bonds for the refunding of all or any portion of the district’s maintenance tax notes, series 2014
Ector County
County-wide
NOTES: Register by mail or in person at 1010 E. 8th St., Odessa at the Ector County Elections office. Early voting will be held at the Ector County Court House, 1010 E. 8th St, Odessa. Your Election Day Polling Places can be found here.
|Precincts:
|101, 107-110, 201, 202, 203, 206 -209
|Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9
|Robert Brescia
Laci Harris
Tommy J. Clark
|Precincts
|104, 106, 111, 204, 205, 306, 308, 311
|Ector County Hospital District
|Mary Thompson
Wallace Dunn
|Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9
|Robert Brescia
Laci Harris
Tommy J. Clark
Hudspeth County
County-wide
NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Hudspeth County Courthouse at 109 Millican Street in Sierra Blanca. Early voting and election day voting at the Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District, 105 Dodson Street in Dell City.
|Hudspeth County Underground
Water Conservation District
No. 1: Precinct 1
|James C. Hill
Ben Snow
|Hudspeth County Underground
Water Conservation District
No. 1: Precinct 3
|Enrique Fuentes Jr.
Phyllis Gentry
|Hudspeth County Underground
Water Conservation District
No. 1: Precinct 5
|Quentin Dean
Lindsay Snodgrass
Jack B. Zumwalt
Pecos County
Fort Stockton
NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Pecos County Courthouse Annex in Fort Stockton, 200 S Nelson Street. Early voting and election day voting at Fort Stockton City Hall, 121 W 2nd Street.
|Mayor
|Chris Alexander
Mary Ann Terrazas White
|City Council: 2 at-large seats
|Paul Casias
Ruben Falcon
Ross Harper
Oscar Hernàndez
Celedonio “Dino” Ramirez Jr.
Mike Stallard
Fort Stockton Independent School District
NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Pecos County Courthouse Annex in Fort Stockton, 200 S Nelson Street. Early voting and election day voting at Fort Stockton City Hall, 121 W 2nd Street.
|Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees Ward 2
|Jillian “Jill” Foster
Alfredo “Freddie” Martinez
Presidio County
Marfa
NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa at 300 Highland Street. Early voting and election day voting in Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.
|Mayor
|Manny Baeza
Ann Marie Nafziger
|City Council
|Yoseff Ben-Yehuda
Lissa Castro
Raul Lara
Irma Salgado
Brit Webb
Marfa Independent School District
NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa at 300 Highland Street. Early voting and election day voting in Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.
|Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 5
|Mark Cash
Sammy Jimenez Jr.
|Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 6
|Shawn Brugette (unopposed)
|Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 7
|Jessie D. Peña
Maria Teresa Villarreal Nunez
Presidio
NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the DPS drivers license office on 800 Cassell Street. Early voting and election day voting at Presidio City Hall, 507 O Reilly Street.
|Mayor
|John Ferguson (unopposed)
|City Council
|Irvin Olivas
Jeffrey Roberts
Rogelio Zubia
|The adoption of proposed Home Rule Charter
|In Favor /
Against
Reeves County
County-wide
NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos, 100 E 4th Street #101. Early voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.
Election Day Voting Locations:
Box 2 & 11 at the Reeves County Civic Center at 1000 Cedar St.
Box 1, 3, 7, 8, 10 & 12 at the Pecos Community Center, 508 S. Oak St.
Box 4 at the Toyah City Hall Building
Box 5 (outside city limits) and 6 at the Saragosa Multi-Purpose Center
|Confirming the creation of
Emergency Service District No.
1 to provide fire services to
Reeves County, except that
area within the municipal
boundaries of the City of
Balmorhea, and authorizing
Reeves County to levy a tax
on the ad valorem property
situated in said district not to
exceed ten cents per one
hundred dollars valuation for
the support thereof.
|In Favor /
Against
|Confirming the creation of
Emergency Service District
No. 2 to provide ambulance
services to Reeves County,
except that area within the
municipal boundaries of the
City of Balmorhea, and
authorizing Reeves County
to levy a tax on the ad
valorem property situated
in said district not to exceed
ten cents per one hundred
dollars valuation for the
support thereof.
| In Favor /
Against
|Reeves County Hospital District General
Election Precinct 2 Board Of Directors
|Won J. Bang
Hugh Box
Balmorhea Independent School District
NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit or call Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos, 100 E 4th Street #101. Early voting in the board room at Balmorhea ISD, 608 1st Street. Election day voting at Balmorhea City Hall, 101 S. Main Street.
|Balmorhea ISD Board of Trustees: 2 at-large seats
|Sandra Navarrete
Danny Vasquez
James Ward
City of Pecos
NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos. Early voting and election day voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.
|Mayor
|David Flores
Jesus Orosco
Venetta Seals
|City Council Seat 1
|Wally Moon
Conrado Saldana Jr.
Joe Tollett
|City Council Seat 4
|Jarrett Conger
Arthur “Art” Orona
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District
NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos. Early voting and election day voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.
|Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD
Board of Trustees: 3 seats
|Gail Box
Becky Gonzales
Robin Land
Crissy Meza
|Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD
Special School Trustee: 1 seat
|Jack L. Canon
Criselda Lujan Carrasco
Sam Lujan
|Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond Election
| The issuance of
$400,000,000 of bonds by the
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD for
school facilities, land, and buses,
and the levying of a tax in payment
thereof.
Ward County
City of Monahans:
NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Tax Office, Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen, Monahans. Early voting will be held at the Monahans City Hall, 112 W. 2nd St. in Monahans. On election day, voting will be held at Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD Administration Bldg. 606 South Betty Ave. in Monahans.
|Monahans City Council District 3
|Calvin Cartell
Naomi L. De Anda
Raul “Rudy” Sustaita
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District
NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Tax Office, Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen, Monahans. Early voting will be held at the Monahans City Hall, 112 W. 2nd St. in Monahans. On election day, voting will be held at Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD Administration Bldg. 606 South Betty Ave. in Monahans.
|District 1
|Proposition A: The issuance of
$140,000 by the
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote
Independent School District and
levying the tax payment thereof.
|In Favor /
Against
|Board of Trustee, District 1
|Sam Houston Graves
Carla Jean Davis
Steve Fine
|District 2
|Proposition A: The issuance of
$140,000 by the
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote
Independent School District and
levying the tax payment thereof.
|In Favor /
Against
|District 3
|Proposition A: The issuance of
$140,000 by the
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote
Independent School District and
levying the tax payment thereof.
|In Favor /
Against
|District 4
|Proposition A: The issuance of
$140,000 by the
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote
Independent School District and
levying the tax payment thereof.
|In Favor /
Against
|Board of Trustee, District 4
|Justin Hardy
Tyrel Dutcher
Joel Griner
Grandfalls-Royalty Independent School District
NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit the Ward Tax Office at the Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen in Monahans. Early voting will be held at at the Grandfall-Royal School, 115 Ave C, Grandfalls. The school will also be the polling place on election day.
|Board of Trustee Place 1
|Michael Butler
Dondi Graham
|Board of Trustee Place 2
|Roger Mullins
Trisha Copeland
|Board of Trustee Place 5
|Andrea Porras
Christina Hoover
Winkler County
Wink
NOTES: To register or check registration status, go to Winkler County Courthouse, 100 E Winkler St # 3, in Kermit. Early voting will be held at Wink City Hall, 213 E. Hendricks Rd. in Wink. The new polling place in Wink on election day is the Wink Community Center, 201 N. 3rd St.
|Mayor
|Eric Hawkins
|City Council Place 2
|Blane Wolf
Linda Plunkett
|City Council Place 4
|Write in
|Special Election: City Council Place 3 unexpired
|Michael Dod
Kermit
NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit the Winkler County Courthouse, 100 E Winkler St # 3 in Kermit. Early voting will be held at the Kermit City Hall, 110 s. Tornillo in Kermit. On election day, the polling place will be at Kermit Junior High, 1001 Tommy Thompson, Kermit.
|City Council District 1
|Rodney Hayes
|City Council District 2
|David Hernandez
Jerod A. Jewell
|City Council District 3
|Julio Pena
Corina Chavez
Veronica Towns