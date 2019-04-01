What’s On Your Ballot In May? A Guide To 2019 Elections In West Texas

Posted on April 1, 2019

Elections will be held across West Texas on May 4, 2019.

Counties, cities, and school districts across the Big Bend region and Permian Basin will hold elections on May 4, 2019. Not sure what’s on your ballot, or where to vote? Areas holding elections are listed by county in alphabetical order below.

The deadline to register to vote is April 4th, 2019.

Early voting starts Monday April 22nd, 2019 and closes Tuesday April 30th, 2019.

Election day is Saturday May 4th, 2019.

Brewster County

Alpine

NOTES: Register or check registration status with the elections administrator at the Brewster County Courthouse in Alpine, 201 W. Ave E. Early voting and election day voting in the council chambers at City Hall, 100 N. 13th St.

City Council Ward 1 Angie Bermudez

Maria Curry
City Council Ward 3 Betty Fitzgerald (unopposed)
City Council Ward 5 Rick Stephens (unopposed)

Culberson County

Van Horn

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Culberson County Courthouse in Van Horn, 300 La Caverna Street. Early voting and election day voting at Van Horn City Hall, 1801 W Broadway Street.

Aldermen: 3 seats Sam Bhakta

Karolyne Carolss

Joseph Corrales

Marcial Gonzalez

Ryan Martinez

Lyndon McDonald

Nuny Morris

Jesus Ramirez

Van Horn Independent School District

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Culberson County Courthouse in Van Horn, 300 La Caverna Street. Early voting and election day voting at Van Horn City Hall, 1801 W Broadway Street.

Van Horn ISD Board of Trustees: 3 seats Michael Baeza

Cody Davis

Angie Gonzalez

Romelia Ramirez

Van Horn ISD Proposition A The issuance of $10,000,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation, and equipment of school buildings in the district
Van Horn ISD Proposition B The issuance of $3,000,085 of bonds for the refunding of all or any portion of the district’s maintenance tax notes, series 2014

Ector County

County-wide

NOTES: Register by mail or in person at 1010 E. 8th St., Odessa at the Ector County Elections office. Early voting will be held at the Ector County Court House, 1010 E. 8th St, Odessa. Your Election Day Polling Places can be found here.

Precincts: 101, 107-110, 201, 202, 203, 206 -209
Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9 Robert Brescia

Laci Harris

Tommy J. Clark
Precincts 104, 106, 111, 204, 205, 306, 308, 311
Ector County Hospital District Mary Thompson

Wallace Dunn
Odessa College Board of Trustees Place 9 Robert Brescia

Laci Harris

Tommy J. Clark

Hudspeth County

County-wide

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Hudspeth County Courthouse at 109 Millican Street in Sierra Blanca. Early voting and election day voting at the Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District, 105 Dodson Street in Dell City.

Hudspeth County Underground
Water Conservation District
No. 1: Precinct 1		 James C. Hill

Ben Snow
Hudspeth County Underground
Water Conservation District
No. 1: Precinct 3		 Enrique Fuentes Jr.

Phyllis Gentry

Hudspeth County Underground
Water Conservation District
No. 1: Precinct 5		 Quentin Dean

Lindsay Snodgrass  

Jack B. Zumwalt

Pecos County

Fort Stockton

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Pecos County Courthouse Annex in Fort Stockton, 200 S Nelson Street. Early voting and election day voting at Fort Stockton City Hall, 121 W 2nd Street.

Mayor Chris Alexander

Mary Ann Terrazas White
City Council: 2 at-large seats Paul Casias

Ruben Falcon

Ross Harper

Oscar Hernàndez

Celedonio “Dino” Ramirez Jr.

Mike Stallard

Fort Stockton Independent School District

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Pecos County Courthouse Annex in Fort Stockton, 200 S Nelson Street. Early voting and election day voting at Fort Stockton City Hall, 121 W 2nd Street.

Fort Stockton ISD Board of Trustees Ward 2 Jillian “Jill” Foster

Alfredo “Freddie” Martinez

 

Presidio County

Marfa

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa at 300 Highland Street. Early voting and election day voting in Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.

Mayor Manny Baeza

Ann Marie Nafziger

City Council Yoseff Ben-Yehuda

Lissa Castro

Raul Lara

Irma Salgado

Brit Webb

Marfa Independent School District

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Presidio County Courthouse in Marfa at 300 Highland Street. Early voting and election day voting in Casner Room of City Hall, 113 S. Highland Ave.

Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 5 Mark Cash

Sammy Jimenez Jr.
Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 6 Shawn Brugette (unopposed)
Marfa ISD Board of Trustees Place 7 Jessie D. Peña

Maria Teresa Villarreal Nunez

Presidio

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the DPS drivers license office on 800 Cassell Street. Early voting and election day voting at Presidio City Hall, 507 O Reilly Street.

Mayor John Ferguson (unopposed)
City Council Irvin Olivas

Jeffrey Roberts

Rogelio Zubia
The adoption of proposed Home Rule Charter In Favor /

Against

Reeves County

County-wide

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos, 100 E 4th Street #101. Early voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.

Election Day Voting Locations:
Box 2 & 11 at the Reeves County Civic Center at 1000 Cedar St.

Box 1, 3, 7, 8, 10 & 12 at the Pecos Community Center, 508 S. Oak St.

Box 4 at the Toyah City Hall Building

Box 5 (outside city limits) and 6 at the Saragosa Multi-Purpose Center

Confirming the creation of
Emergency Service District No.
1 to provide fire services to
Reeves County, except that
area within the municipal
boundaries of the City of
Balmorhea, and authorizing
Reeves County to levy a tax
on the ad valorem property
situated in said district not to
exceed ten cents per one
hundred dollars valuation for
the support thereof.		 In Favor /

Against
Confirming the creation of
Emergency Service District
No. 2 to provide ambulance
services to Reeves County,
except that area within the
municipal boundaries of the
City of Balmorhea, and
authorizing Reeves County
to levy a tax on the ad
valorem property situated
in said district not to exceed
ten cents per one hundred
dollars valuation for the
support thereof.		 In Favor /

Against
Reeves County Hospital District General
Election Precinct 2 Board Of Directors		 Won J. Bang

Hugh Box

Balmorhea Independent School District

NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit or call Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos, 100 E 4th Street #101. Early voting in the board room at Balmorhea ISD, 608 1st Street. Election day voting at Balmorhea City Hall, 101 S. Main Street.

Balmorhea ISD Board of Trustees: 2 at-large seats Sandra Navarrete

Danny Vasquez

James Ward

City of Pecos

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos. Early voting and election day voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.

Mayor David Flores

Jesus Orosco

Venetta Seals
City Council Seat 1 Wally Moon

Conrado Saldana Jr.

Joe Tollett
City Council Seat 4 Jarrett Conger

Arthur “Art” Orona

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District

NOTES: Register or check registration status at the Reeves County Courthouse in Pecos. Early voting and election day voting at the Pecos Community Center, 506 S. Oak Street.

Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD

Board of Trustees: 3 seats

 Gail Box

Becky Gonzales

Robin Land

Crissy Meza
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD

Special School Trustee: 1 seat

 Jack L. Canon

Criselda Lujan Carrasco

Sam Lujan
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond Election  The issuance of
$400,000,000 of bonds by the
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD for
school facilities, land, and buses,
and the levying of a tax in payment
thereof.

 

Ward County

City of Monahans:

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Tax Office, Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen, Monahans. Early voting will be held at the Monahans City Hall, 112 W. 2nd St. in Monahans. On election day, voting will be held at Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD Administration Bldg. 606 South Betty Ave. in Monahans.

Monahans City Council District 3 Calvin Cartell

Naomi L. De Anda

Raul “Rudy” Sustaita

Monahans-Wickett-Pyote Independent School District

NOTES: Register to vote or check registration status at the Tax Office, Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen, Monahans. Early voting will be held at the Monahans City Hall, 112 W. 2nd St. in Monahans. On election day, voting will be held at Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD Administration Bldg. 606 South Betty Ave. in Monahans.

District 1
Proposition A: The issuance of
$140,000 by the
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote
Independent School District and
levying the tax payment thereof.		 In Favor /

Against
Board of Trustee, District 1 Sam Houston Graves

Carla Jean Davis

Steve Fine
District 2
Proposition A: The issuance of
$140,000 by the
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote
Independent School District and
levying the tax payment thereof.		 In Favor /

Against
District 3
Proposition A: The issuance of
$140,000 by the
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote
Independent School District and
levying the tax payment thereof.		 In Favor /

Against
District 4
Proposition A: The issuance of
$140,000 by the
Monahans-Wickett-Pyote
Independent School District and
levying the tax payment thereof.		 In Favor /

Against
Board of Trustee, District 4 Justin Hardy

Tyrel Dutcher

Joel Griner

Grandfalls-Royalty Independent School District

NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit the Ward Tax Office at the Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen in Monahans. Early voting will be held at at the Grandfall-Royal School, 115 Ave C, Grandfalls. The school will also be the polling place on election day.

Board of Trustee Place 1 Michael Butler

Dondi Graham
Board of Trustee Place 2 Roger Mullins

Trisha Copeland
Board of Trustee Place 5 Andrea Porras

Christina Hoover

 

Winkler County

Wink

NOTES: To register or check registration status, go to Winkler County Courthouse, 100 E Winkler St # 3, in Kermit. Early voting will be held at Wink City Hall, 213 E. Hendricks Rd. in Wink. The new polling place in Wink on election day is the Wink Community Center, 201 N. 3rd St.

Mayor Eric Hawkins
City Council Place 2 Blane Wolf

Linda Plunkett

City Council Place 4 Write in
Special Election: City Council Place 3 unexpired Michael Dod

Kermit

NOTES: To register or check registration status, visit the Winkler County Courthouse, 100 E Winkler St # 3 in Kermit. Early voting will be held at the Kermit City Hall, 110 s. Tornillo in Kermit. On election day, the polling place will be at Kermit Junior High, 1001 Tommy Thompson, Kermit.

City Council District 1 Rodney Hayes
City Council District 2 David Hernandez

Jerod A. Jewell
City Council District 3 Julio Pena

Corina Chavez

Veronica Towns

