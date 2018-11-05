It’s Election Day. See What’s On Your Ballot And What You Need To Vote

(Erik Hersman via Flickr/CC BY 2.0)

Early voting in the November Midterms begins today Monday, Oct. 2 and runs through Nov. 2.

Across counties, in West Texas, there is a slew of local and county-wide races on the ballot. You can find a breakdown of what you can expect to see on your ballot below. If you don’t see your county below, you can enter your address here to see a sample ballot for your area.

What You Need

Before you head to vote, make sure you’re registered. You can do hat here. You can also check your polling location.

If you’re in Brewster County you can find your polling location here. Voters in Jeff Davis County can find their polling location here. Polling locations for voters in Midland are here and here for voters in Ector County.

If you’re voting in Presidio County there are two polling locations: 301 N. Highland Avenue in Marfa and in Presidio at the Presidio County Anne at 300 East O’Reilly St.

Bring An ID

If you have a photo ID that is up to date, or expired up to four years, bring that ID to the polls.

If you had trouble getting an ID and just don’t have one, you have some options:

You can bring your voter registration card and use that as your form of identification.

If you don’t have your registration card, you can bring any kind of official document – that’s anything that has your name and address on it — like a bank statement or utility bill. While you are at the voting location, all you’ll have to do is a sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Here’s What’s On Your Ballot

Brewster County

NOTES: There are a handful of uncontested races and 3 active races. The competitive races on the Brewster County ballot include the following: County Judge, County Treasurer JP Precinct 1, and County Commissioner.

There will also be a special election for Alpine Independent School District. Voters will decide on a bond election.

It reads: “The issuance of a $22,588,000 of bonds to construct, acquire and equip school buildings, and levying the tax in payment thereof.”

U.S. House Representative, District 23 Will Hurd (REP)

Gina Ortiz Jones (DEM)

Ruben Corvalan (IND) State Representative District 74 Poncho Nevárez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Yvonne Rodriguez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 Gina M. Palafox (DEM) County Judge Lori Drawe-Holguin (REP)

Eleazar R. Cano (DEM) District Clerk Jo Ann Salgado (DEM) County Clerk Berta Rios-Martinez (DEM) County Treasurer Donna Nunley (REP)

Julie Morton (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.2 Hank Mast (REP)

Sara Allen Colando (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.4 Mike “Coach” Pallanez (DEM) Justice of the Peace Pct.1 Robert “Bob” Steele (REP)

Eva Garcia Milan (Write-In)

Jerry Sotello (Write-In) Justice of the Peace Pct.2 Jim Burr (DEM) Justice of the Peace Pct.3 Susana M. Gonzales (DEM)

Ector County

NOTES: In Ector County, there are few contested races. Voters will decide on who they want for State Senator, State Representative, County Commissioner, County Chairman and City Council Districts 3, 4 and 5.

There will also be a special election for Ector County Independent School District. At the end of the ballot, voters will decide on a Tax Rate Election.

It reads: “Approving the ad valorem tax rate of $1.279570 per $100 valuation in Ector County Independent School District for the current year, a rate that is $0.132967 higher per $100 valuation than the school district rollback tax rate, for the purpose of capital and maintenance and operations.”

U.S. Representative, District 11 Mike Conaway (REP)

Jennie Lou Leeder (DEM)

Rhett Rosenquest Smith (LIB) State Senator, District 31 Kel Seliger (REP)

Jack B. Westbrook (LIB) State Representative, District 81 Armando Gamboa (DEM)

Brooks Landgraf (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Russel Wright (REP)

Armando Rodriguez (DEM) County Chairman JoAnna Wells (DEM)

Tisha Crow (REP) Chief Justice 11th District Court of Appeals John Bailey (REP) District Judge, 70th Judicial District Denn Whalen (REP) District Judge, 244th Judicial District James Rush (REP) District Judge, 358th Judicial District W. Stacey Trotter (REP) County Judge Debi Hays (REP) Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1 Brooke Hendricks-Green (REP) Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2 Christopher M. Clark (REP) District Clerk Clarissa Webster (REP) County Clerk Jennifer Martin (REP) County Treasurer Cleopatra Anderson (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Gregg Simmons (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Terry Lange (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Missi Walden (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 3 Sherwood (Woody) Kupper (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 4 Eddy W. Spivey (DEM) **City Council At-Large Peggy Dean City Council, District 3 Craig Stoker

Detra White City Council, District 4 David W. Malliat

Richard Pierce

Tom Sprawls City Council, District 5 Julio Gonzalez

Mari Spivey Willis **Voters will choose whether to approve the creation of the At-Large position for Odessa’s City Council during this same election.

Jeff Davis County

NOTES: In Jeff Davis County there is only one contested local race. That’s between Mary Ann Luedecke and J.R. Harrell.

U.S. House Representative, District 23 Will Hurd (REP)

Gina Ortiz Jones (DEM)

Ruben Corvalan (IND) State Representative, District 74 Poncho Nevárez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 2 Yvonne Rodriguez (DEM) Justice, 8th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 Gina M. Palafox (DEM) County Judge Kerith Risa Sproul (DEM) District and County Clerk Jennifer Wright (REP) County Treasurer Dawn Kitts (REP) County Commissioner Pct.2 Todd Jagger (DEM) County Commissioner Pct.4 Albert W. Miller (DEM) Justice of the Peace J.R. Harrell (DEM)

Mary Ann Luedecke (REP)

Midland County

NOTES: In Midland County, the heavily watched races are the City Council elections and the Midland ISD board of trustees elections.

U.S. Representative, District 11 Mike Conaway (REP)

Jennie Lou Leeder (DEM)

Rhett Rosenquest Smith (LIB) State Senator, District 31 Kel Seliger (REP)

Jack B. Westbrook (LIB) State Representative District 82 Tom Craddick (REP)

Spencer Bounds (DEM) District Judge, 238th Judicial District Elizabeth Byer Leonard (REP) District Judge, 318th Judicial District David W. Lindemood (REP) District Judge, 358th Judicial District Robin Malone Darr (REP) District Judge, 441st Judicial District Jeff Robnett (REP)

Sara Ruth Spector (DEM) County Judge Terry Johnson (REP)

Steven Schafersman (DEM) District Clerk Alex “Lex” Archuleta (REP)

Jordan A. McFadden (DEM) Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Terry M. Luck (REP)

Hazel Holmes Hudson (DEM) Constable, Pct. 3 Larry Woodruff (DEM) Judge, County Court at law K. Kyle Peeler (REP) Judge, County Court at law, No. 2 Marvin L. Moore (REP) County Clerk Alison Haley (REP) County Treasurer Mitzi Baker (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. No. 2 Robert R. “Robin” Donnelly (REP) County Commissioner, Pct. No. 4 Randy Prude (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 2 David M. Cobos (REP) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 3 Billy G. Johnson, Jr. (DEM) Justice of the Peace, Pct. No. 4 John Wesley Barton (REP) City Council At-Large Michael Trost

Spencer Robnett

Chase Gardaphe City Council, District 1 A. Scott Dufford City Council, District 2 John B. Love III Midland ISD Trustee, District 3 Tommy Bishop Midland ISD Trustee, District 5 Heidi Kirk

John Trischitti III

Thomas Wolfmueller Midland ISD Trustee, District 6 Lauren Party

Rick Davis

Austin Beam

Presidio County

NOTES: There are no contested local races in Presidio County.