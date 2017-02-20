Lonn Taylor’s History Program

Lonn Taylor

The Rambling BoyStories About Texas is a weekly look at regional history, hosted by Lonn Taylor of Fort Davis.

Taylor is a writer and historian who moved to the Big Bend after retiring from the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. in 2002.

The show is broadcast Friday mornings at 11 AM, just after the newscast from NPR.

 

Recently on The Rambling Boy:

Dr Paul Will – The Sausage King of the Big Bend

February 20, 2017

On this edition of The Rambling Boy, Lonn talks about his experience with Dr. Paul Will, Professor Emeritus of Animal  Science at Sul Ross State University.

Will has been teaching students how to process meat 39 years, including a class in sausage making, which ends with a contest to see who can make the tastiest sausage.

 

 

