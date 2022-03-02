2022 Primary Election Results in West Texas

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Editor’s note: This post includes results for notable primaries in Far West Texas and the Permian Basin. All results are unofficial until certified by the state. Incumbents are marked with an asterisk, and the name of the winning candidate in each primary will be bolded.

If no candidate in a race receives more than 50% of the vote, the race will go to a runoff.

Election results for the March Primary were last updated at 12:15 a.m.

Notable Local Races

Brewster County

Brewster County Judge Republicans: Greg Henington, Monty Kimball, Ryan Skelton

Democrats: Benjamin Barrientes, Oscar Cobos, Mimi Smith Brewster County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Republicans: Bob Steele*, Scott Wassermann

Democrats: N/A Brewster County Treasurer Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Julie Morton*, Lorene Villanueva

Campaign signs for the March 1, 2022 primary elections pictured in Alpine, Texas. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

Ector County

In the race for Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcett defeated incumbent Debi Hays and has secured the Republican nomination. Fawcett has no Democratic challengers, making it likely he’ll win the general election in November.

Long-time incumbent Greg Simmons defeated two challengers in the Republican primary for the Precinct 2 spot on the Ector County Commissioners’ Court.

Current Precinct 4 Commissioner Armando Rodriguez was defeated by Savannah Castellon Morales in the Democratic primary. Castellon Morales will face Republican Billy Hall — who ran unopposed — for Precinct 4’s seat on the commissioners’ court in the fall.

Ector County Judge Republicans: Debi Hays* (42.71%), Dustin Fawcett (57.29%)

Democrats: N/A Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Republicans: Ryan D. Patton (23.66%), Greg Simmons* (53.95%), Billy Tripp (22.39%)

Democrats: N/A Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Republicans: Billy Hall

Democrats: Savannah Castellon Morales (60.90%), Armando S. Rodriguez* (39.10%)

Jeff Davis County

Incumbent Jeff Davis County Judge Curtis Evans has fended off a challenge in the Republican primary from Fort Davis I.S.D. Superintendent Graydon Hicks III. No Democratic candidate filed to run for Jeff Davis County’s top executive seat, so Evans will likely retain his seat in the November general election.

Jeff Davis County Judge Republicans: Curtis Evans* (67.70%), Graydon Hicks III (32.30%)

Democrats: N/A

Midland County

Incumbent Midland County Judge Terry Johnson beat out challenger Jonna Smoot in the Republican primary. No Democratic candidate filed, so Johnson will likely retain his seat in the fall.

In the Republican race for Precinct 2 County Commissioner, Jeff Somers prevailed over incumbent Robin Donnelly. Somers has no Democratic challengers.

No candidate received a majority of the vote in the Republican contest for Precinct 4 Midland County Commissioner, so the race is headed for a runoff between Dianne Anderson and incumbent Randy Prude.

Midland County Judge Republicans: Terry Johnson* (66.02%), Jonna Smoot (33.98%)

Democrats: N/A Midland County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Republicans: Robin Donnelly* (35.93%), Jeff Somers (64.07%)

Democrats: N/A Midland County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Republicans: Dianne Anderson (40.78%), Charles Charlie Hall (24.94%), Randy Prude* (34.28%)

Democrats: N/A

Presidio County

In the Democratic primary in Presidio County, incumbent Precinct 4 County Commissioner Buddy Knight has lost a challenge to David Beebe, a former Justice of the Peace for the county. The win sets Beebe up for a November general election contest against Republican Garey Willbanks, who ran uncontested for the seat in the local GOP primary.

In the Presidio County Precinct 2 commissioner’s race, Presidio Police Chief Margarito Hernandez won the Democratic primary contest over current Presidio City Council member Abel “Billy” Hernandez (no relation). With no Republican candidate in that race, Margarito Hernandez is likely to secure that commissioner’s seat in the November election.

In the county’s Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace race, incumbent Dina Jo Marquez narrowly won the Democratic primary contest over challenger Raul Lara by just eight votes. With no GOP candidate in that race, Marquez will likely retain the seat in the November election.

Incumbent Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Juanita Bishop easily won that Democratic primary race against challenger Brenda Pando-Covos. There’s also no GOP candidate in that race.

Presidio County Commissioner, Pct. 2 Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Abel Billy Hernandez (47.38%), Margarito Hernandez (52.62%) Presidio County Commissioner, Pct. 4 Republicans: Garey Willbanks

Democrats: David Beebe (58.95%), Frank “Buddy” Knight* (41.05%) Presidio County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 1 Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Raul Lara (49.32%), Dina Jo Marquez* (50.68%) Presidio County Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2 Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Juanita Urias Bishop* (61.58%), Brenda Pando-Covos (38.42%)

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

