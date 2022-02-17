2022 primary elections in West Texas

Here’s a breakdown of races in several West Texas counties for the upcoming March primary elections. Early voting is currently underway, and Election Day is Tuesday, March 1.

Outside a polling place in Alpine, TX on Election Day, 2016. (Travis Lux/KRTS)

By Marfa Public Radio

Congressional and statewide races often get the most attention, but county-level elections may have the most direct impact on West Texas.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the high-profile county races in the region, including elections with a crowded field of candidates and races that will be determined in the primary. Find a voter guide for statewide races here.

* indicates incumbent

Brewster County

Brewster County Judge

Republicans: Greg Hennington, Monty Kimball, Ryan Skelton

Democrats: Benjamin Barrientes, Oscar Cobos, Mimi Smith

Brewster County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Republicans: Mark Chiles

Democrats: Sara Allen Colando*

Brewster County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Republicans: Mo Morrow

Democrats: N/A

Brewster County early voting happens 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex in Alpine from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18 and again from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25. Early voting happens at the Marathon Community Center and the Red Pattillo Community Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18 and again from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25. More info here.

Ector County

Ector County Judge

Republicans: Debi Hays*, Dustin Fawcett

Democrats: N/A

Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Republicans: Ryan D. Patton, Greg Simmons*, Billy Trip

Democrats: N/A

Ector County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Republicans: Billy Hall

Democrats: Savannah Castellon Morales, Armando S. Rodriguez*

Ector County early voting happens 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room 104 at the Ector County Courthouse Annex in Odessa from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18 and again from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25. Find other polling locations here.

Jeff Davis County

Jeff Davis County Judge

Republicans: Curtis Evans*, Graydon Hicks III

Democrats: N/A

Jeff Davis County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Republicans: Roy Hurley

Democrats: Todd Jagger*

Jeff Davis County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Republicans: Royce Laskoskie

Democrats: Albert Miller

Jeff Davis County early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the District and County Clerk’s office in Fort Davis from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18 and again from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25.

Midland County

Midland County Judge

Republicans: Terry Johnson*, Jonna Smoot

Democrats: N/A

Midland County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Republicans: Robin Donnelly*, Jeff Somers

Democrats: N/A

Midland County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Republicans: Dianne Anderson, Charles Charlie Hall, Randy Prude*

Democrats: N/A

Midland County early voting happens 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Elections Office at the County Annex Building in Midland from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18. On Saturday, Feb. 19, voters can cast their ballots at this location from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling opens here on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. And from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, this location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find other polling locations in Midland here.

Curbside voting is also available during early voting and on Election Day. You can notify an election worker you need assistance by calling the Elections Office at 432-688-4890.

Presidio County

Presidio County Judge

Republicans: Cinderela Guevara*

Democrats: Jose Portillo Jr.

Presidio County Commissioner, Pct. 2

Republicans: N/A

Democrats: Abel Billy Hernandez, Margarito Hernandez

Presidio County Commissioner, Pct. 4

Republicans: Garey Wellbanks

Democrats: David Beebe, Frank “Buddy” Knight*

Presidio County early voting happens from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the USO Building in Marfa from Feb. 14 to Feb.18 and again from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25. In the City of Presidio, early voting happens at the Presidio County Annex during the same time from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18 and again from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25.