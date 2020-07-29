Across West Texas, School Districts Chart Differing Paths Toward Reopening

With the beginning of the academic year just around the corner, schools across Texas are preparing for a year like no other in recent memory.

Even as they contend with growing COVID-19 outbreaks in many regions, administrators and teachers have also had to navigate varying guidelines from the state. The latest directive from the Texas Education Agency says school districts can shift to four weeks of remote learning — before needing to provide in-person instruction for students whose families want it.





Marfa ISD plans to begin the school year with a week of fully remote instruction, then begin phasing in classroom teaching. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

So what’s happening in Far West Texas? To help answer that question, Marfa Public Radio’s Ari Snider spoke with MPR’s Big Bend Reporter Carlos Morales and Permian Basin Reporter Mitch Borden on Morning Edition this week. You can listen to their full conversation below.