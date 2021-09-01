After Months, State Health Workers Return to Alpine To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

The Texas Department of State Health Services will hold a one-day vaccine clinic in Alpine for residents throughout the Big Bend region, offering first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well booster shots for those who qualify.

(Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

By Carlos Morales

On Thursday Sept. 2, the state is holding a vaccination clinic at Sul Ross State University for anyone 12 years and older.

Both doses of the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines will be available. A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services estimates there will be nearly 150 doses on hand.

All eligible Big Bend residents can receive their first dose of either vaccine. And anyone that wants their second dose will need to bring their CDC vaccination card.

Additionally, residents with a weakened immune system can receive a third shot. For a full list of those who currently qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot, click here.

Vaccines will be available at Sul Ross University at the Morgan University Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

Previously, an official with Sul Ross told Marfa Public Radio there would testing at Thursday’s clinic, but that’s incorrect. Testing for COVID-19 will not be offered.

For additional information contact the university’s president’s office at 432-837-8000.