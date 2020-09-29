After Nearly A Month, Mobile Testing Returns To The Big Bend Region

By Public Radio Staff

For the first time in over a month, public testing for the coronavirus will return to the Big Bend region.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management will hold two drive-thru style testing sites — in Marfa, Presidio and Alpine.

The upcoming state testing in Brewster and Presidio Counties will be open to residents across the Big Bend region. No appointment is required, but personal identification is needed. The test will be an oral swab, and testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out.





Testing locations:

City of Presidio: Tuesday, Oct. 6

City of Presidio EMS and Fire Station, 100 E. FM 170, 79845.

Marfa: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Marfa Visitor Center, 302 South Highland Avenue, 79843.

Alpine: Thursday, Oct. 8

North Brewster County Emergency Response Center, 102 South Second Street, 79843.



Testing has also lagged recently in other corners of the Big Bend region, including South Brewster County. While it’s been over a month since there was state-run testing in Brewster County, emergency management coordinator Stephanie Elmore is putting together the region’s first public and locally run testing site, according to the Big Bend Sentinel.