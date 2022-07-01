After Roe decision, Big Bend area abortion advocates work to keep locals informed of changing legal landscape

The newly formed Big Bend Reproductive Coalition says it will continue to advocate for abortion rights, while also focusing on reproductive healthcare education.

Demonstrators march in Alpine, Texas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

By Travis Bubenik

It’s been just a week since the U,S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and already the landscape for abortion access in Texas has changed dramatically.

Many abortion clinics across the state have stopped performing the procedure, while groups that raise money to help people with abortions have paused their fundraising.

Meanwhile, new legal fights have broken out, with one judge in the Houston area ruling this week that some abortions in the state can continue for now.

Here in West Texas, a recently formed abortion rights advocacy group is working to keep locals informed of the rapidly changing legal landscape in the state.

Marfa Public Radio recently sat down with Lisa Kettyle, one of the founders of the Big Bend Reproductive Coalition to talk about where their efforts go from here. Listen to the full conversation in the player above.

Editor’s note: Kettyle is a former employee of Marfa Public Radio.