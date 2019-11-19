After Six Months, Visitor Services Return To Castolon District In Big Bend National Park

By Carlos Morales

The historic Castolon district has visitor services once again, nearly six months after a wildfire scorched through hundreds of acres in this remote corner of Big Bend National Park.

The area has been closed off to traffic and would-be hikers since May 21, when a fire that started in Mexico jumped the Rio Grande into the park and burned through about 900 acres. The fast-moving blaze was contained after 11 days, but not before it engulfed and destroyed the district’s historic adobe barracks buildings — which housed the Castolon Visitor Center and the La Harmonia Store. Now, park officials have set up temporary facilities in the district to provide visitor services to this far-flung area of the park.

Big Bend National Park has set up temporary visitor services in the historic Castolon District. (Courtesy of National Park Service)

Visitors to the Castolon district are now able to buy concessions like cold drinks and snacks — or find a temporary reprieve from the West Texas sun. The park is still in the process of setting up a visitor information center at the Castolon Ranger Station.

“This is a big milestone, as plans for the re-opening Castolon began literally days after the fire swept through,” Acting Superintendent David Elkowitz said in a press release. “It was a concerted effort by all park divisions, Forever Resorts, and our supportive park partners to make this happen.”



It’s currently unclear how much it will cost to restore the two historic structures that were destroyed, but Big Bend enthusiasts and groups like the Big Bend Conservancy have set up a fundraiser to help cover the costs.

Park officials have kept the damaged ruins of the La Harmonia Store and Visitor Center fenced off out of safety concerns.



