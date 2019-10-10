After Students Fled Permian High — Ector County ISD Says There Was No Active Shooter

By Mitch Borden

This morning, according to Odessa’s Ector County School District, a fire alarm was pulled at Permian High School, causing students to flee the building and some classrooms to go on lockdown. Exactly what happened at the Odessa school is still unclear.



Permian High School in Odessa, TX. (Photo: Sally Beauvas/KRTS)

Following the alarm, there was a flurry of rumors that a gunman may have been on campus. Law enforcement responded and cleared the high school. In a tweet, Ector County ISD said there was no active shooter at the school, but law enforcement officials are looking into a report of a student with a gun on campus.



This morning’s incident comes days after a student at a local middle school was arrested for making threats over social media and a day after a student at Permian High was arrested for having a gun on campus. It’s also been just over a month since there was a mass shooting in Odessa, where a gunman killed 7 people and injured over 20.



Ector County ISD said the situation this morning was confusing and that “Order is now restored.”





