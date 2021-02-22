After Weather Delay, Free COVID-19 Testing Resumes In Big Bend Region This Week

By Public Radio Staff

Like just about everything, COVID-19 screening was interrupted by the massive winter storm that pummeled Texas last week. But as mild weather returns, so will mobile, public coronavirus testing, with stops in Presidio, Alpine, Marfa, and Fort Davis.

Testing will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out. During recent rounds of testing, some locations have seen long lines form, so local officials advise arriving early.

You can pre-register using this link — just select your testing location from the list. If you don’t pre-register, medical attendants will likely ask you to do so on your phone while you wait in line.

Testing locations:

Fort Davis: Tuesday, Feb. 23

Fort Davis Fire Station, 200 Court Ave., 79734.

Alpine: Wednesday, Feb. 24

Alpine Fire Station, 102 South 2nd St.

Presidio: Thursday, Feb. 25

Presidio Fire & EMS Station, 100 East FM 170.

Marfa: Friday, Feb. 26