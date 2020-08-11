Update: Another Round Of COVID-19 Testing Coming To Marfa And Alpine

Marfa will get another day of free COVID-19 testing on Monday, August 17th. Testing will run from 9am to 4pm, or until testing capacity is reached.

Testing will take place at the Marfa Visitor Center, located at 302 South Highland Avenue.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Alpine will also get free mobile virus testing. The testing will run from 9am to 4pm at the North Brewster County Emergency Response Center located at 102 South 2nd Street.

For both testing sites, no appointment is needed, but personal identification is required to receive a test.