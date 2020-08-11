Another Round Of COVID-19 Testing Coming To Marfa
Posted on August 11, 2020
Marfa will get another day of free COVID-19 testing on Monday, August 17th. Testing will run from 9am to 4pm, or until testing capacity is reached.
Testing will take place at the Marfa Visitor Center, located at 302 South Highland Avenue. No appointment is needed, but personal identification is required to receive a test.
