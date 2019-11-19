As The Census Draws Nearer Permian Communities Brainstorm How To Count Transient Workers

By Mitch Borden

Over the last ten years, the population of West Texas has soared as its oil fields were revived by hydraulic fracturing. And now, with the upcoming 2020 U.S. census, community leaders are trying to track down the thousands of workers who have flocked to the oil fields.



And, an undercount could mean the loss of millions of dollars in federal funding for struggling Permian Basin towns. Which is why census workers and local leaders met in Midland to discuss the count.



Oil field workers and their RVs began to fill the small town of Balmorhea after oil was discovered in the region. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

The West Texas oil industry is fueled by people who travel miles and miles to work in the oil patch. Some commute, some live in an RV, and others stay at man camps or hotels on a nightly basis.

The problem these workers pose to the region is they are hard to find and when it comes to the census — hard to count. Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton described how people taking advantage of the region’s housing shortage by creating unorthodox housing and man camps.

According to Shelton, “You have property owners who are now trying to make use of their property by putting RVs out there and multi-family dwellings and just put people where they can.”

Many of these slapped together trailer sites are pretty well hidden in the backyards of houses or down dirt rounds in remote parts of the Permian Basin. Making it difficult for communities to have a fully formed plan for how they are going to get an accurate count in the 2020 census.

Shelton admitted he isn’t sure how prepared Ector County for next year’s count.



He said, “It’s a new area for us and a new task for us to do in trying to figure out how to count these. I don’t know if we’ve got it figured out.”

Community leaders like Shelton traveled to Midland recently to meet with representatives from the Census Bureau to talk about how to effectively target and count workers that are transient or living in worker housing.

Marissa Thornton is an analyst for the census bureau who focuses on group housing. She explained that transient workers have a lot of power to determine where they are counted in the census. Rather than automatically getting counted as a Permian Basin resident they can choose to be counted towards the community they consider “home.”

Thornton explained, “We allow them to self identify that so really it is up to them to decide where they primarily live and that’s where they report.”



Odessa and other communities will need to figure out a plan to find their transient worker populations and convince them to get counted towards the Permian Basin.



If they don’t, they could miss out on federal funding that could help offset the impacts of future growth in the oil industry.

