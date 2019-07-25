Big Bend Brewing Co. Files For Bankruptcy, Ending Local Hopes For Its Return

By Carlos Morales

Alpine’s Big Bend Brewing Co. has filed for bankruptcy, ending hopes the West Texas craft beer slingers — with names like Terlingua Gold, La Frontera and National Park — would return to store shelves.

The move comes more than six months after Big Bend Brewing announced they were suspending operations. At the time, the company said they remained “hopeful” and were “working hard to make the stoppage temporary.”

Big Bend Brewing is known for naming its beers after the region, from Terlingua Gold to National Park. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

But on Wednesday, as first reported by the San Antonio Express-News, the brewer — as Trans Pecos Beverage LLC — filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in San Antonio.

The company’s bankruptcy petition says Big Bend Brewing estimated the number of its creditors to be between one and 49. The company also listed both its estimated assets and its estimated liabilities between $1 million to $10 million.

The company listed Big Bend Brewing’s Alpine taproom as its principal asset. However, the company listed its principal place of business as a location in northeast San Antonio, where it had plans to set up a $3 million production facility. But those plans were halted late last year when the company came across “a combination of unforseen hurdles,” as they described it back in December.

Those hurdles included the bankruptcy of the Canadian company Big Bend Brewing was purchasing their manufacturing equipment from. The West Texas craft brewery reportedly paid more than $1 million for the production equipment, including fermenters, a boiler, and silo.

The move into the San Antonio area was the company’s attempt to stay afloat.

Big Bend Brewing’s vice president of operations Mahala Guevera told the craft beer website Brewbound that the company needed the new production facility in order to be “financially sustainable.”



