Big Bend National Park Closes To All Visitors Out Of Coronavirus Concern

By Carlos Morales

Big Bend National Park will officially close to all visitors beginning April 3, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The park announced the new measure Friday morning after receiving letters from Brewster County officials and Texas State Health Services. Previously, the park had limited services and reduced camping to day-use only, but the temporary park-wide closure is the latest restriction officials are enacting.



BBNP has closed to all visitors beginning Friday, April 3. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)

“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker in a press release announcing the closure.

Entry to the park won’t be allowed, except for staff, residents and authorized personnel. Through traffic will also be prohibited.

Across the country, several national parks have also closed their doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree, Yosemite and Yellowstone National Parks. In Texas, Guadalupe National Park remains partially closed to visitors, while sites like Palo Alto Battlefield and the Lydon B. Johnson ranch have closed

There are a handful of sites in the National Park Service system that remain open, as there hasn’t been a national shutdown of the country’s national parks.

The National Parks Conservation Association is urging people to not visit parks and is also calling for all 419 National Park sites to close to the public. In a statement, NPCA President and CEO Theresa Pierno said “it’s troubling” that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt hasn’t made the decision to close national parks.

“To deal with this public health crisis, so many are seeking refuge in our national parks,” said Pierno in a press release. “But the conditions in our parks make this no longer an option. When it’s no longer possible for staff to protect their health, the health of the visitors or the resources they manage, it’s time to close the national parks. And that time is now.”









