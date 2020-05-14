Big Bend National Park Could Begin Phased Reopening In June

By Carlos Morales

Big Bend National Park will remain closed for at least the next month and could begin a “phased reopening” as early as June 1.

The partial reopening of park facilities could happen if supported by public health professionals and if certain public health criteria are met. The wide-open 800,000-acre park first closed in early April as concerns over the coronavirus grew. Weeks prior to the full closure — amid the busiest time of the year for tourism — the park began enacting restrictions, like limiting services and reducing camping to day-use only.

Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker says the region’s limited access to healthcare is a major factor when determining if the park will reopen.

“Big Bend National Park is 100 miles from the nearest hospital, and while the park community has fortunately been disease-free, the public health consultants we are working with remain concerned about the vulnerability of employees, residents, and visitors should anyone become symptomatic with COVID-19 while in the park,” said Krumenaker in a press release.





Big Bend National Park has temporarily been closed since April 3. (Carlos Morales / Marfa Public Radio)



If the park moves toward reopening, only a handful of facilities would be accessible in the first phase and only for day time use.

“Our re-opening will be gradual, and closely linked to the experts’ recommendations on safety and health,” said Krumenaker. “Re-opening the park safely will be a huge boost to community morale, and to the economy of West Texas.”

Potential facilities reopening in the first phase: