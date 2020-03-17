Big Bend National Park Reduces Services In Response To Coronavirus

By Carlos Morales

All visitor centers and entrance stations at Big Bend National Park are closed until further notice. The move comes during the Spring Break season, one of the busiest times for the region.

On the park’s website, a memo says these steps were taken to “protect employees and the visiting public from the coronavirus pandemic.” Despite the closures, the park is technically still open—however, services are limited.

The closures were announced Tuesday morning amid growing concern of the coronavirus. Generally, the Spring Break period—which can last the entire month of March—sees thousands of visitors from across the country visiting the sprawling 800,000-acre park.

“We realize these changes have tremendous impact on the visiting public, our partners, and the economic livelihood of local businesses and employees,” said Big Bend National Park Superintendent Bob Krumenaker in a press release. “Nonetheless, with parallel restrictions being imposed all over the nation, if not the globe, these actions are what we believe are reasonable steps to protect the health of park visitors and employees.”



While ranger-guided activities have been canceled, Courtney Lyons-Garcia with the Big Bend Conservancy, says rangers will still be out in limited numbers to provide information and answer questions. Park rangers are alsopracticing social distancing. Lyons-Garcia says her group and staff at Big Bend National Park are encouraging people who still decide to visit to stock up on supplies before they arrive, so they don’t take away from the limited resources to local communities.

“The park can be a place for all of us to heal, but it’s not going anywhere either,” said Lyons-Garcia. “It will still be there in a month; it will still be there in six months; it will still be there in 600 years. It’s going to be there when all this is over and we can all go out and enjoy it.”





What’s closed?

• All entrance stations are closed.

• All Big Bend National Park visitor centers are closed, including bookstores.

• All ranger-guided activities and programs scheduled for the next 60 days will be canceled.

• The Boquillas Port of Entry to Mexico is closed beginning March 18.





What’s Open?

• The Chisos Mountains Lodge and restaurant are open.

• Restaurant capacity will be reduced and tables will be spread apart from each other.

• Camper stores, registration areas and service stations will be restricted to no more than 10 people at a time, including staff.

• The Rio Grande Village, Chisos Basin and Cottonwood campgrounds are open.





What About Camping?



• As park staffing levels allow, park campgrounds will remain open to advance reservations and first-come, first-served self-registration only.

• Group campsites will be closed.

• No new backcountry permits are being written, but reservations made online will be honored.



• The Rio Grande Village RV campground is also open