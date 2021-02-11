Over The Next Few Days, Bitter Cold And Wintry Mix Expected For West Texas

West Texas could see some of the region’s coldest temperatures in over thirty years this weekend which has officials urging residents to prepare and limit traveling if possible.

Cold air settling over the Permian Basin will cause icy conditions for the next few days, according to Scott Kleebauer, a Midland meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Chilling weather will intensify on Sunday when temperatures are forecast to plummet across much of West Texas, including in Midland and Odessa and possibly the Big Bend region.

The National Weather Service expects low temperatures to persist over the weekend and predicts freezing arctic air will spread over the entire state by next week.

“It’s going to get very cold,” said Kleebauer. “Do not go out Sunday and Monday. It’s going to be very chilly, especially Monday when wind chills are going to be below zero.”

The coldest temperatures are expected to hit West Texas over the weekend and some areas could see freezing rain on Saturday. Forecasters are also predicting a winter storm could hit the region Sunday night causing snow accumulation across West Texas.

The upcoming temperatures may be the coldest the region has seen in over three decades, according to Kleebauer. He said his best advice is for people to stay put and limit their travel if possible.

