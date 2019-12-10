Blue Origin Scrubs Tuesday Rocket Launch Due To Weather Conditions

By Carlos Morales

Private space flight company Blue Origin have nixed their plans for a test launch of their reusable rocket system due to weather conditions.

The company—owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos—will now attempt to launch their New Shepard rocket tomorrow morning. If successful, this will be the first test flight in seven months at the company’s Van Horn facility.

Photo Courtesy of Blue Origin

The company plans to carry several experiments or “payloads” aboard New Shepard, including some from NASA.

New Shepard is a reusable rocket, designed to take these experiments—and one day humans—to the altitude where space begins, at about 62 miles high.





