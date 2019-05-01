Blue Origin Will Attempt Second Launch Of 2019

Blue Origin testing its New Shepard rocket at its Van Horn facility in 2018. (Blue Origin)

By Carlos Morales

Blue Origin will attempt the second launch of its New Shepard rocket this year in West Texas tomorrow morning.



The news of the test launch was announced Wednesday in a tweet from the spaceflight company, which is owned by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. This will be the fifth flight for this particular New Shepard rocket.



According to the company, New Shepard — named after famed astronaut Alan Shepard — will carry 38 “microgravity research payloads” to space. The rocket’s launch from Blue Origin’s Van Horn facility is set for Thursday morning at 8:30 am CST.



The test launch comes as Blue Origin is set for an announcement next week, which some have speculated may be related to moon travel. The space company has previously said they plan to complete a lunar landing by 2024.