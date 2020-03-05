Boomtown: Mojo Magic

In March, we’re airing episodes of Boomtown — a series made by Texas Monthly and Imperative Entertainment. The podcast takes you inside the rugged Permian Basin of West Texas, where roughnecks and billionaire wildcatters are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.

The Permian Basin is the birthplace of Friday Night Lights. But the historic oil boom threatens beloved high school football traditions.



Episode 7: Mojo Magic





The Permian Panthers (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

This week, Christian Wallace explores the legacy of the Permian Panthers — one of the country’s most beloved high school football teams. He unpacks how the oil boom affects the team and the rest of the region’s education system.



