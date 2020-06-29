Presidio and Brewster County Judges Issues Executive Orders Requiring Masks

By Marfa Public Radio Staff

This story has been updated to reflect Presidio County’s orders.

All Presidio and Brewster County businesses will have to require employees and customers wear face coverings starting Tuesday.

County Judges Cinderela Guevara and Eleazar Cano issued executive orders on Monday mandating all employees and patrons of commercial entities to wear facial coverings while inside businesses.

In public spaces, individuals 10 years or older are now required to wear a facial covering when it is difficult to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other people.

Brewster County’s executive order supersedes the ordinance passed by the City of Alpine last week. Both orders and go into effect on Tuesday, June 30 at 12:01 am and will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on Wednesday, July 15 unless extended by the county judge.

Businesses can be fined up to $1,000 for each violation, but individuals will not be penalized civilly or criminally for failure to wear a face covering.