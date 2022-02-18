Call Out: Marfa Public Radio is collecting oral histories from Midland’s Black and Hispanic communities — and wants to hear from you

Marfa Public Radio is collecting oral histories focusing on Midland’s Black and Hispanic communities. We are looking for people of all ages to share personal anecdotes — ranging from family memories, funny coming-of-age stories and reflections on historic events in the Tall City. | Lea esta nota en español

Downtown Midland. (Mitch Borden / Marfa Public Radio)

By Mitch Borden

Marfa Public Radio is working on a history series focusing on stories from Midland’s Black and Hispanic communities.

We’re looking to do sit-down interviews that can range from memories of historical events, family stories and what it has been like living in Midland over the years. We’d love to talk to elders who can recall the past as well as anyone who wants to chat about more recent events — any and all stories are welcome.

For interviews, our Permian Basin reporter Mitch Borden will take COVID-19 precautions, including wearing an N95 or KN95 mask during the interview. Further precautions can be discussed and taken as well.

If you’re interested, know someone who should be featured in this project or just want to know more about it, email mitch@marfapublicradio.org, or you can fill out the form below. For participants whose native language isn’t English, translators can be provided.

Marfa Public Radio will air a selection of these stories on its airwaves later this year and will also archive all interviews on our website. This project is in coordination with Midland organizations such as Basin PBS and the Abell-Hanger Foundation.