Call Out: Marfa Public Radio is collecting stories about reproductive care in Far West Texas

Marfa Public Radio is putting together a series of stories on reproductive care in the Big Bend region. We want to hear from you: how has living out here shaped your options and decisions about when, how, or if to have children? | Lea esta nota en español

Dr. Katie Ray checks on pregnant patient Reba Griggs at a rural community clinic in Marfa in 2018. Griggs spent the first half of her pregnancy traveling to hospitals three hours away in Odessa before transferring to Ray’s clinic. (Natalie Krebs for the Texas Standard)

By Annie Rosenthal

Accessing health care of all kinds can be a challenge in Far West Texas. For decades, people out here have relied on under-resourced clinics and their own ingenuity –– or traveled long distances to get the particular help they need.

Reproductive care is no exception. Everything from family planning to obstetrics to childcare can be hard to come by in this region. And as rural health care facilities around the country face staffing shortages and the state further restricts abortion, things like having a baby and terminating a pregnancy have gotten even more complicated.

So, we want to hear from you.

Marfa Public Radio is collecting stories for a series on reproductive care in the Big Bend region. We want to know: How has living out here shaped your options and the decisions you’ve made about when, how, or if to have children?

Have you:

Traveled long distances or crossed borders to access care?

Looked outside a traditional clinic or hospital setting to get care?

Helped to deliver a baby in Far West Texas?

Helped someone else access hard-to-reach reproductive care?

Had to make a tough decision about when or if to have kids that was determined by where you live?

Struggled to find childcare, or found innovative ways to get it?

Have anything else to say about accessing reproductive care out here?

We’d love to hear your story –– whether it’s an experience you had decades ago, a challenge you’re facing right now, or a solution you’ve found to get the care you need.

If you’d like to share an experience, or just learn more about the project, you can email annie@marfapublicradio.org or fill out the form below.

We know these are sensitive issues, so we can also talk about ways to protect your privacy.